Today’s Headlines: Why I Openly Voted For Tinubu – Buhari; I’ll Defeat Atiku, Shettima – Kwankwaso Boasts

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Why I Openly Voted For Tinubu – Buhari

Photo Credit:Vanguard papers

President Muhammadu Buhari says he openly displayed his ballot paper, with thumb print for the All Progressives Congress’ (APC) Presidential Candidate, Sen. Bola Tinubu, as rare show of loyalty and support.

According to Buhari, after campaigning for the political leader in many parts of the country, he has reaffirmed on his preferred successor.

The president assured that he had always supported the candidature of Tinubu, and the show of his ballot paper to the media and the public had further shown his commitment to the party and the national leader.

Buhari, who cast his vote alongside his wife, Mrs Aisha Buhari, and other family members, at Ward A, Sarkin Yara Polling Unit 003, said it was a pity that only one female emerged as gubernatorial candidate of the APC, Aisha Binani, urging support for the candidate.

I’ll Defeat Atiku, Shettima – Kwankwaso boasts

Photo Credit:Vanguard papers

The New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP Presidential candidate, Sen. Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso on Saturday said that he is optimistic of victory at the 2023 presidential election.

Kwankwaso accompanied by his Wife, stated this after casting his vote at about 11:45am at his Tandu 1 polling unit 005, Kwankwaso Registration Area in Madobi LGA, Kano State.

He boasted that no candidate has his support base, listing states such as Kano, Kaduna, Jigawa, Katsina, Sokoto among others in North West and North East.

From the reports we are receiving, we are doing well.

“No candidate has the support base I have. I have Kano, Kaduna, Katsina, Jigawa, Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi in North West. And even in North East, the candidates will lose their election,” Kwankwaso said.

The Presidential candidate however decried late commencement of election in some areas.

Photo Credit:Google

Wike Highly Disappointed As BVAS Fails In His Ward

Photo Credit:Vanguard papers

GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike just exclaimed, “I’m highly disappointed” in the process the BVAD failed to function on arrival at his Polling Unit 7A of Ward 9, Rumuepirikom, Obio/Akpor LGA, Rivers state for accreditation.

The governor, accompanied by his wife, Justice Suzette Wike, arrived the crowded unit at about 11am, and left disappointed when the BVAS failed to take him through the accreditation.

“We are highly disappointed. INEC told us they were ready for the election and that BIVAS are working. You can see the crowd here I don’t think that most people will be allowed to vote with slow working of the BIVAS.

I have stayed about 25 minutes here and I was told to go and come back that they will rectify the BIVAS. We are highly disappointed. If a number of people are disenfranchised, what do you expect?

“People will lose their temper and anything could happen. INEC ought to have been completely ready before telling the people they are ready.﻿

El-Rufai:I Pray Tinubu Is Declared President-Elect

Photo Credit:The Nation

Kaduna Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai has prayed candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is declared President-elect in the next couple of days.

El-Rufai said: “We are grateful to Almighty God for bringing us to this day when all Nigerians will decide who will lead them for the next four years. In Kaduna State so far, as at the time I came here, everything has been going on smoothly, there have only been three incidents, last night a rice mill was attacked by people suspected to be PDP thugs, the police are investigating.

He lamented the low turnout of voters across the State and the reported cases of the ballot and BVAS snatching in some parts.

This morning, we got a report of one incident in Southern Kaduna where BVAS and ballot boxes were snatched and in Soba where two ballot boxes were also snatched. Of course, these are no incidents at all because whether you snatch ballot boxes or BVAS or not, it doesn’t matter, the technology has gone beyond the primitive rigging system that political actors are used to.

YAHAYA (

)