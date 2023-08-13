Today’s Headlines: Why I Never Fought Bagudu-Yombe, Niger Coup: Obi Insists On Imperative Of Diplomacy.

Kebbi Ex-Deputy Gov: Why I Never Fought Bagudu

Former Deputy Governor of Kebbi State, Colonel Ismaila Yombe (retd), has said he respected the constitutional right of his former principal, former governor Atiku Bagudu, which was the reason they never engaged in any political feud while serving the state.

Yombe said he also used his military background of discipline and following Bagudu’s orders to the letter which eventually paid off in serving in his government.

The ex-deputy governor disclosed this in an exclusive interview with Trust TV’s Daily Politics.

He said, “I was guided by the constitutional right of the governor. He would give instructions on what I should do and I would confidently do it.

That helped me to remain within the bounds as prescribed by the constitution. And of course, I used my military background of high discipline, resisting anything that would result in some misunderstanding.

“So we had no problem whatsoever throughout our service as governor and deputy governor of Kebbi State.”

The retired colonel added there were some down moments while in office, but he resolved to stay put after the analysis of the prevailing situation.

Niger Coup: Obi Insists On Imperative Of Diplomacy.

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25 presidential election Mr. Peter Obi has said that recent developments in the neighbouring Niger Republic though a subject of international attention primacy must be given to dialogue and diplomacy towards a resolution with minimal disruptive impact on Nigeria and the West African sub-region.

In a statement, Obi said that is the only way to go though for Nigeria this development is a matter of dire and urgent national interest and security.

This also is despite the fact that Niger is a hot-button issue for ECOWAS, as well as various international interlocutors and the positions taken by various parties that have direct or tangential interests in Niger.

He said: “A total diplomatic resolution must take into consideration the realpolitik of the West African sub-region.

“I applaud the respective mediatory efforts by Gen. Abudusalami Abubakar, His Eminence Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto and His Royal Highness Sanusi Lamido Sanusi.

Refusal To Compromise Led To My Early Retirement From Service – Oyegun.

Former Governor of Edo State, Chief John Odigie Oyegun, has said that he retired at the age of 48, following his refusal to compromise as Permanent Secretary in the Federal Civil Service during the military government

Oyegun made this revelation this during the formal commissioning of the John Odigie Oyegun Public Service Academy (JOOPSA), named after him by Edo State government to celebrate his 84 years birthday and 19-years service as a federal civil servant.

He said “I didn’t serve for long in the Federal Civil Service, but served for just 19 years and not 35 years, but I was able to leave my imprint in the sand of time. But, I had the unique opportunity of serving with the best minds in the Civil service then and contributed my quota to the development of the service, State and the nation at large”.

The former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) admonished civil servants to be courageous, maintain their integrity and stand for what they believe in.

Don’t Interfere In Bayelsa Guber Election, Group Tells Tinubu.

Photo credit: Independent Nigeria

The Network of Bayelsa Professionals (NBP) has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to resist the temptation of meddling in the November 11, governorship election in the State in the interest of fairness and advancement of democracy in the country.

The group in a statement released in Abuja, Sunday, and signed by its spokesman, Mr. Deinmobofa Tantua, urged President Tinubu not to undermine the tenets of democracy by using the military for a civil exercise which may lead to fatalities.

The group said its appeal for the neutrality of the Presidency is coming on the heels of speculations that President Tinubu has assured the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Timipre Sylva of total support including deployment of the military to help him win the election.

