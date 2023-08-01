Today’s Headlines: Why I Joined Labour Party—Akpata, Obi, Datti Arrive Pres Elect Petition Tribunal

Why I joined Labour Party — Ex-NBA President, Akpata

Former President of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Olumide Akpata has confirmed joining the Labour Party after photo of him attending ward meeting surfaced on social media over the weekend.

Speaking in a tweet on Tuesday, the former NBA President said he joined LP in March and attended his first ward meeting on Saturday.

On joining the opposition party, he said; “I simply got tired of complaining about Nigeria every day and bemoaning her fate and I decided to take the plunge and to try to be part of the solution rather than agonising continually over the problem”.

Obi, Datti arrive presidential election petition tribunal

Labour Party (LP) Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has arrived at the presidential election petition tribunal in Abuja.

Obi, on Tuesday, was accompanied by his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed as well as Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

The tribunal is expected to adopt the written addresses of Obi, the Independent National Electoral Commission, the All Progressives Congress, and Bola Tinubu’s petitions.

Earlier, the tribunal reserved judgment on the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Atiku and Obi are challenging the declaration of President Bola Tinubu as the winner of the election.

NDDC open to partnership, says MD

The Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, says the commission needs partnership to achieve its mandate of developing the Niger Delta region.

A statement on Monday by NDDC Director, Corporate Affairs, Dr Ibitoye Abosede, said Ogbuku spoke during a visit to his office in Port Harcourt by a delegation from the Stanbic IBTC Bank.

Ogbuku said, “Right now, our core policy focus is partnerships that will bring positive changes to the Niger Delta region. We are working on our internal governance systems to ensure that we comply with global best practices.

“Partnerships should not be solely profit-driven. Sustainability should be at the forefront of whatever we are doing. We require a mutually beneficial partnership that outlives our tenure.”

Speaking earlier, the leader of the delegation and Country Head, Public Sector Group, Stanbic IBTC Bank, Hadjia Hauwa Bello, commended Ogbuku for the successes recorded since he took the leadership mantle at the NDDC.

Bello explained that the bank’s delegation visited the NDDC to forge an alliance with the commission for the benefit of staff members.

NEC may okay Ganduje as APC chair Thursday

There are fresh indications that the immediate-past governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, and the spokesperson for the ninth Senate, Senator Ajibola Basiru, may be announced on Thursday as the acting National Chairman and Secretary, respectively, of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

The National Executive Committee of the APC meets on Thursday. It was gathered that the leadership of the party may decide at the NEC meeting.

On Sunday, the banners of the immediate-past APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, were replaced with congratulatory billboards carrying Ganduje’s image at the APC National Secretariat on Blantyre Crescent in Wuse area of Abuja.

Adamu and then APC National Secretary of APC, Iyiola Omisore, three weeks ago tendered their resignation amid a party crisis.

