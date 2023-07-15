Today’s Headlines: Why I hired ex-Gombe CJ to probe Tambuwal – Sokoto gov; Ogun village heads remanded for selling govt land

Why I hired ex-Gombe CJ to probe Tambuwal – Sokoto gov

Source: Punch paper

The Governor of Sokoto State, Ahmed Aliyu, has inaugurated a judicial commission of enquiry to investigate some of the actions taken by the administration of his predecessor, Aminu Tambuwal.

He said he decided to appoint a retired chief judge of Gombe State, Justice Muazu Pindiga, to head the panel to show the people that he would not compromise. He noted that the panel had two months to submit its findings.

Speaking while administering oath on the members of the panel, Aliyu asked them to act in accordance with the law, saying part of his campaign promises was to ensure accountability and transparency.

He added that he decided to set up the panel to yield to the yearnings of the people of the state whom he said deserve to know how their resources were managed during the last administration.

Ogun village heads remanded for selling govt land

An Ogun State Magistrate’s Court sitting in Abeokuta has remanded two village heads alongside four others in the Ibara Custodial Centre for allegedly encroaching on the land belonging to the Ogun State Broadcasting Corporation.

The 24.253 hectares of land is in Olorunsogo village, Oba Road, Abeokuta, the state capital.

The Magistrate, Morenikeji Osibajo, remanded the village heads of Agejo and Ake, Olalekan Odemuyiwa and Segun Konigbagbe, respectively.

The communities are in the Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of the state.

Others are Wasiu Ogunsina, 51; Kabiru Olafenwa; Babatunde Odemuyiwa, 61; and Dare Awodele.

Imo gov election: Uzodimma restates commitment to violence-free election

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has restated his commitment to a violence-free process as the November 11 governorship election approaches.

The governor said this at a pre-election workshop organised by the state government in collaboration with the African Union Development Agency – New Partnership for Africa’s Development AUDA-NEPAD in Owerri, on Friday.

Uzodimma, represented by his Deputy, Prof. Placid Njoku, called on stakeholders in the electioneering process to work towards a peaceful poll to enable votes to count.

He advised politicians not to make the election a do-or-die affair, but to abide by the rule of law so that the will of the masses will be reflected in the ballot.

Shun cultism, drug abuse, NYSC DG warns corpers

The Director-General, National Youth Service Corps, Brig.-Gen. Yusha’u Ahmed, on Friday warned the 2023 Batch ‘B’ Stream One corps members to stay away from cultism and drug abuse, especially in the orientation camp.

He stressed that anyone who violates the scheme’s rules and regulations would be appropriately sanctioned. He also urged the corps members to familiarise themselves with the provisions of the NYSC Act and the NYSC bylaws in order to have a successful service year.

Ahmed gave the warning on Friday in a nationwide address to the corps members, who recently began their orientation exercise across the country. He said violation of the scheme’s dress code would attract sanctions as stated in the NYSC Act.

