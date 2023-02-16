Today’s Headlines: Why I Go Markets For Campaign-Obi, We Want A Repeat Of 1999 Election For BAT-Obasa

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Why I go to markets for campaign — Obi.

Photo credit: Vanguard

The presidential candidate of Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi, has said his reason for going to the markets as part of his campaign, was his emphasis to return Nigeria from a consumption to a production country, as functional markets remain the roots.

Obi, who disclosed this during a one-on-one interview on Channels TV on Monday night, said: “My reason for going to markets is simple.

Photo credit: Google

“I have always said we need to be able to go back from consumption to production, you can’t talk about doing that without roots to the functional markets.

We want a repeat of 1999 election for Tinubu’ – Obasa.

Photo credit: PM

Mudashiru Obasa, the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, has urged voters to use their Permanent Voter Cards, PVCs, to vote massively for Sen. Bola Tinubu in the presidential election.

Obasa made the request during the Grand Finale Ceremony of Agege Day Celebrations on Wednesday at Agege Stadium in Agege, Lagos.According to him, Tinubu, the flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), deserves a rematch of the 1999 election.

The speaker promised Nigerians that electing Tinubu as the next president would ensure that Nigerians would reap more democratic rewards.

This, he claimed, was because the party’s presidential candidate was the only one among the other contestants who possessed the necessary ability and capacity.

Man beheads wife, chops off daughter’s hand in Jos. ﻿

Photo credit: Daillypost

A man identified as Chayi on Tuesday beheaded his estranged wife and chopped off his daughter’s hand in Kampala community, Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State. The man reportedly killed his estranged wife using an axe to cut her head, as well as his six-year-old daughter’s hand when the woman, who had separated from her husband after unresolved issues, returned home to pack her belongings.

A resident of the community, Sunday Yaks, speaking with newsmen in Jos on Tuesday said: “The Kampala community right now is in shock over what the man did to his wife and daughter. I know the man as Mr Chayi, and the name of her daughter is Jessica, who is six years old.

“The man has been having a marital crisis, and the wife eventually left the marriage with their little daughter. But, the woman returned to their house in Kampala with her little daughter to pack her things. We don’t know what happened but the man cut off the wife’s head and the daughter’s hand with an axe.

Protest Rocks Oyo State Over Naira, Fuel Scarcity.

Photo credit: Sahara Reporters

Commercial activity has been put on hold in some areas in Ibadan following a protest embarked upon by residents over the deadline of the naira swap. The governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele has stated that old naira notes; N200, N500 and N1000, have stopped being a legal tender.

The directive has led to refusal of the notes as means of business transaction by the traders at major markets in Ibadan.

Sequel to this development, residents took to the streets, chanting war songs as well calls for removal of CBN governor.

Affected areas in Ibadan as of the time of filing this report include; Ologuneru, Sango Polytechnic road, Eleyele and Mokola roundabout.

Detachment of security operatives including Army has been deployed to the affected areas to maintain peace. Armed policemen and soldiers are strategically positioned at Mokola roundabout.

Theoptimus06 (

)