Today’s Headlines: Why I Chose Tinubu Over Atiku – PDP Senator, Buhari Unveils Dry port In Kano

Why I Chose Tinubu Over Atiku – PDP Senator

Former Governor of Enugu state and Senator representing Enugu East, Chimaroke Nnamani, has said he chose to campaign for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu instead of Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) because the party abandoned zoning.

Nnamani in a statement he personally signed on Sunday said the main opposition party breached its own constitution and denied the south the opportunity to run for presidency and as such, he decided to stick with Tinubu.

The Senator, who was recently suspended by the National working Committee (NWC) of the PDP, noted that President Buhari in recognition of the North/ south power rotation created a window for political balancing that enabled Tinubu to emerge as presidential candidate, but the PDP failed to do so.

He said: “Conscious of the need to share and rotate key political offices among the diverse people of our country, the PDP constitution clearly stated that it shall adhere at all times to the policy of the rotation and zoning of the party and public elective offices in pursuance of the principle of equity, justice and fairness.

Buhari unveils dry port in Kano

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), has unveiled the Dala Inland Dry Port, in Dala Local Government Area of Kano State.

The President arrived Kano in company with some of his cabinet members.

The President was received by the state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, the Minister of Transportation, Mr Jaaji Sambo, and the Managing Director of the Dala Inland Dry Port Ahmad Rabiu.

Trust Obi to deliver, campaign council assures Nigerians

Presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has been described as a detribalised Nigerian and someone bent on turning the most populous black nation around if elected president next month.

Head of Intervention Mission in Peter Obi Campaign Council, Dr. Ifedi Okwenna, made the submission during an interactive session with traders, community and religious leaders, as well youth groups in Minna, Niger State, at the weekend.

He said their return to the state a week after flag-off of campaign was to engage supporters on Obi’s vision for new ideas to address the nation’s numerous problems.

CERON to FG: Your policies making life difficult, driving more Nigerians into poverty

The Campaign for Equal Rights and Opportunities for all Nigerians, CERON, says the policies and programmes of the All Progressives Congress, APC, led Federation Government is making life difficult in Nigeria and driving more Nigerians into poverty.

The group noted that Nigerians are obviously unhappy and distraught with happenings in the country and the Federal Government seemed unperturbed even when the general election is just a few weeks away.

The CERON Secretary, Francis Odiir in a statement issued weekend in Makurdi pointed out that the lingering fuel scarcity and the sudden increase in its pump price has not only subjected Nigerians to unbearable hardship but has also “further impoverished the already economically battered masses.”

APC accuses PDP of planning campaign of calumny against Tinubu

The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (APC PCC) has said it had uncovered plans by main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to fill the media space with fake news and disinformation about the forthcoming general election.

The ruling party’s campaign council alleged that the PDP is planning to use fake news in Hausa to malign, defame and illegitimise the party and its flag bearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, ahead of the polls.

A statement yesterday in Abuja by APC PCC Director of Media and Publicity, Bayo Onanuga, said the PDP perfected the alleged plot with a team working from the main opposition party’s national headquarters at Wadata House in Abuja.

