Today’s Headlines: Why I appointed Badaru’s ex-commissioners – Jigawa Gov, Namadi, Tinubu Eulogises Late Diya

Why I appointed Badaru’s ex-commissioners – Jigawa Gov, Namadi

Photo Credit: Dailypost

The Governor of Jigawa State, Malam Umar Namadi, said he reappointed some of the commissioners of ex-Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar’s administration based on their competency and commitment.

Namadi stated this in an interview with BBC HAUSA on Friday while reacting to criticism over the re-appointment of the commissioners.

DAILY POST reported that the governor has sworn in 16 new commissioners, eight of whom had served in the previous administration, after their confirmation by the state House of Assembly.

I know all these commissioners who have been reappointed we all worked together when I was a commissioner and deputy governor, I know what they can do and what they can not.

“I think there is nothing wrong with that, the only thing we need is who can keep trust, who can do what is right for the people of the state,” Namadi said.

President Tinubu eulogises late Diya

Photo Credit: Vanguard

President Bola Tinubu on Saturday extolled the virtues of former Chief of General Staff, deceased Gen. Oladipo Diya, whom he described as a selfless and diligent leader.

The president stated in his message to the final funeral rites of Diya at his hometown, Odogbolu, Ogun that the Diya’s contributions to nation-building remained a reference point to coming generations.

Photo Credit: Google

The president’s message was delivered by Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State.

The president noted that while Diya’s death was painful, his impactful life and legacies were sufficient to console his loved ones and the generality of Nigerians.

He added that Diya’s contributions to the sanctity of Nigeria’s territorial integrity were legendary.

“Gen. Diya’s efforts towards curtailing several uprisings that threatened the corporate entity of Nigeria are legendary and these will remain indelible in the consciousness of Nigerians and sub-Sahara Africans.

“Indeed his life of selfless and diligence in the service of the military remains a reference point for coming generations of military officers.

“His leadership and tactical prowess greatly contributed to the success of this nation.

“He implemented various reforms in the army, including training programmes and welfare for soldiers and under his leadership, the Nigerian Army witnessed significant advancement and operational effectiveness,’’ Tinubu stated.

Late Gen. Diya was born in Odogbolu, Ogun State on April 3, 1944.

Ministerial slot: PDP to decide Wike’s fate Monday – Acting Chair

Photo Credit: The Nation Nigeria

The national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is due to take a definite decision on the immediate past governor of Rivers State, Mr Nyesom Wike, following his nomination as minister by President Bola Tinubu.

Wike has been locked in a running battle with the PDP after the party decided to go into the last elections with its then National Chairman, Dr.Iyorchia Ayu, and presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, both from the North.

The Acting National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Damagum, told The Nation on the phone yesterday that consultation was already in progress on the Wike issue.

Read Also: ‘Wike’s ministerial nomination reward for APC’s victory in Rivers’

“We are already consulting with the PDP Governors Forum on the matter and the National Working Committee (NWC) will be meeting on Monday to take a definite position on it,” Damagum said.

The chairman said that contrary to allegations that the PDP has gone to bed since the outcome of the elections, the leadership has been engaging the various party organs in consultations with a view to addressing the various challenges confronting the party.

Oyebanji gives Ekiti palliatives’ committee one-week to submit report

Photo Credit: Punch paper

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has directed a three-man committee of the state government to meet with the leadership of the organised labour to finalise proposals for palliative measures aimed at cushioning the effect of the subsidy removal on the citizens.

The committee and the labour leaders were given one week to submit its report to the governor, who would make a pronouncement on the options that would be considered implementable.

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Yinka Oyebode, said in a statement in Ado Ekiti on Friday that government alone could not take the decision on palliative measures, hence the involvement of the leadership of the organised labour in the state.

Kebbi Govt to offer scholarship to kidnapped Yauri girl students

Photo Credit: Vanguard

The Kebbi State Government has promised to offer scholarship to rescued girls of Federal Government College (FGC), Birnin Yauri.

Gov. Nasir Idris of Kebbi state disclosed this while receiving a Turkish organisation, Nigeria/TUILP International College, who paid him a courtesy visit in Birnin Kebbi on Friday.

The Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that on June 17, 2021, bandits stormed FGC Birnin Yauri and abducted both male and female students of the college alongside two of their teachers.

NAN also recalls that the female captives spent more than a year in captivity before they finally gained their freedom after concerted efforts by government and their parents.

The governor said the girls would be offered scholarship to enable them continue with their studies and actualise their dreams in various fields of endeavours.

He pledged to partner with the Turkish organisation to develop education, health and youth empowerment, adding that he had been monitoring the activities of the organisation for a long period of time and found them to be sincere and upright.

Idris said: “I noticed their contribution in promoting health activities, hence, the decision of this administration to engage them in cataract surgery. My administration is ready to partner with any donor agency that will bring development to Kebbi State.”

The governor noted with satisfaction that his administration had embarked on construction and rehabilitation of roads to give the state capital a facelift, adding that similar projects would be extended to other Senatorial Districts.

Nasu001 (

)