Today’s Headlines: Why I Am Supporting Tinubu –Nnamani; Old Naira Notes: Reps Reject CBN’s 10-Day Deadline Extension

Why I Am Supporting Tinubu – Nnamani

A former governor of Enugu State, Chimaroke Nnamani, has explained why he is pitching his tent with the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, for the 2023 general election.

Nnamani said the Peoples Democratic Party breached its constitution and disallowed the South the opportunity to run for presidency.

The former governor stated that the PDP constitution specifies that key political offices be rotated between the North and South to ensure equity, justice and fairness.

The PUNCH reported barely a week ago how the Enugu lawmaker was suspended by the PDP alongside other party chieftains in Ekiti and Imo states over alleged anti-party activities.

Reps Reject CBN’s 10-Day Deadline Extension

The House of Representatives Ad Hoc Committee on new naira re-design and naira swap policy has rejected the 10-day extension granted by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, for the exchange of old notes.

The CBN had fixed January 31 as the deadline for the exchange of the old naira notes – N200, N500 and N1,000.

The CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, on Sunday, said President Muhammadu buhari gave permission for the deadline to be extended to February 10.

In its swift reaction, the Ad Hoc Committee, chaired by the leader of the House, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, rejected the extension, insisting that the CBN must comply with sections 20 sub 3, 4, and 5 of the CBN act.

Recall the House, during its sitting on Tuesday, following the outcry by Nigerians, constituted the ad hoc committee to look into the issue

PDP’s Mbah Will Win Enugu Governorship Election – Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and leader of G-5 governors has expressed confidence that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship candidate in Enugu State, Peter Mbah, would win the governorship election convincingly.

He also assured that he would consolidate on the achievements of outgoing Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

Flanked by other members of G-5, Ugwuanyi, Ortom and Makinde, Wike made the declaration in Enugu during weekend’s flag off of Enugu State 2023 PDP campaign at Michael Okpara Square, Enugu.

He said that based on the mammoth crowd at the rally and the glowing speeches made at the occasion by prominent party hierarchy, Mbah was as good as having won.

buhari Appoints Yusha’u Ahmed As NYSC DG

The President, Major General Muhammadu buhari (retd.), has approved the appointment of Brig. Gen. Y. D. Ahmed as the Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps.

He will be officially taking over on Monday from Christy Uba who piloted the affairs of the NYSC for about three months.

Uba, the most senior director, was appointed by the Presidency following the sacking of Brig. Gen. Mohammed Fadah over alleged incompetence and poor performance.

The PUNCH reported that on November 22 2022, the NYSC announced the elevation of its Director, Information and Communications Technology,

Christy Uba as its acting Director-General.

She made history as the first woman to be appointed to NYSC since its establishment about 50 years ago.

