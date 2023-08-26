Today’s Headlines: Why Hausa Movies Are Yet To Feature On Netflix-Ali Nuhu, Tribunal Sacks LP Rep in Lagos, Declares APC Winner

Why Hausa Movies Are Yet To Feature On Netflix – Ali Nuhu

Veteran actor, Ali Nuhu, has said that part of the reasons a movie from the northern Nigerian film industry (known as Kannywood) has not featured on the popular video streaming service, Netflix, is due to the sub-standard equipment used in shooting movies.

The actor said this during a chat on a talk-show, Gabon’s Room, hosted by a Kannywood actress, Hadiza Aliyu Gabon.

The actor, who has been in the movie industry for about 25 years and has become a household name in both Nollywood and Kannywood, said unlike the southern movie producers, Kannywood had not been using sophisticated equipment in shooting movies.

He said, “Anybody can have their movie on Netflix if the movie meets the needed requirements. However, there are vendors who are the ones to market your movies to Netflix. So most of those vendors prefer to market the movies of those with whom they have some personal relationships with.

Tribunal Sacks LP Rep

The National Assembly Elections Petition Tribunal sitting in Lagos has nullified the election of the member representing Ojo Federal Constituency, Seyi Sowunmi of the Labour Party.

On Thursday, the court declared former Secretary of the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Honourable Lanre Ogunyemi as the winner of the constituency.

I ‘ll Not Rest Until I Pack Out International Stadia For Christ, Says Apostle Suleman.

There were indications that the life-long aspiration of packing out international stadium to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ by the founder of Omega Fire Ministries (OFM), Apostle Johnson Suleman, may have become a reality following his recent outing in Yaounde, Cameroon.

The outspoken cleric held a crusade at the AAO International Stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon’s capital city, and the venue was overcrowded.

Apostle Johnson Suleman had repeatedly expressed the desire to fill up stadium for the gospel just as people would sell out stadiums to watch football matches.

Pictures and video shared on the internet from the cleric’s crusade in Cameroon were generating elixir as his followers were linking his desire to the current wave.

Commenting on the situation, a Twitter user said: “Sometimes ago, I was in OFM Lagos church when Apostle Johnson Suleman said he won’t rest until he see stadiums packed out for The Lord like UEFA Champions League Final. Today, I am a living witness as he pack out AAO International Stadium,

Yaounde, Cameroon.

“I can’t contain my joy seeing God bringing the prayers and desires of his children to pass. This is really phenomenon, Jesus Christ is winning.”

Neveah Appoints New CFO Akinyemi

Neveah Limited, a leading commodity trading company, has announced the onboarding of its most recent Executive, Mr. Akinsola Akinyemi.

Akinsola Akinyemi is the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and an Executive Director at Neveah Limited. He is an experienced finance professional with over 12 years of hands-on experience in treasury management, regulatory reporting, financial accounting, performance management, tax planning and management with reputable financial institutions in the Nigerian Financial Services Industry.

He is highly skilled at identifying business growth opportunities and has supported notable companies in achieving business expansion. He has an excellent track record of improving systems and processes.

According to a statement by Neveah Limited, Akinyemi holds a Bachelor’s degree in management and accounting from Obafemi Awolowo University. He is an Associate Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ACA), an Authorized Dealer of the Nigerian Exchange, and an Associate Member of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (ACS).

Before joining Neveah, Akinyemi held several finance positions, including Group CFO at Cordros Capital Limited, Group Financial Controller at United Capital Plc, Investment One Financial Services Limited and Meristem Securities Limited. He also currently provides professional guidance on audit and risk management issues to one of the leading companies in the ICT sectors in his capacity as the chairman of the statutory audit committee.

