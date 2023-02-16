This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: Why Govs Rejected FG Settlement Terms – El-Rufai; Buhari Meets Tinubu At Aso Villa

Why Govs Rejected FG Settlement Terms_El-Rufai

Photo Credit:Punch Newspapers

The Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, revealed on Wednesday, that the Federal Government had made overtures to governors, seeking the withdrawal of the suit at the Supreme Court, challenging the deadline for the old naira notes.

El-Rufai, however, said the proposition was rejected as the governors did not agree with the terms being proposed by the Federal Government.

The governor’s Special Adviser, Media and Communication, Muyiwa Adekeye, quoted him to have said this in a statement on Wednesday, titled, ‘We do not want Exclusive Falsehood to gain traction- El-Rufai.”

The statement read in part, “Senior officials of the FG reached some governors, including Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, on phone to initiate discussions on a possible out-of-court settlement. The terms they proposed were to allow only the old N200 note to remain legal tender and be circulated by the CBN till 10 April 2023. They claimed that the CBN had already destroyed the old N500 and N1,000 notes that had been deposited, but that those persons who still held the old notes could redeem them up to 10 April 2023.

Buhari Meets Tinubu At Aso Villa

Photo Credit:Punch Newspapers

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), on Wednesday, met with the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to senior Presidency sources, the meeting, which held at Buhari’s official residence, explained the President’s 40-minute delay before arriving at the Council Chambers to chair this week’s Federal Executive Council meeting.

The PUNCH reported that Buhari arrived at the Council Chambers at around 10.40am, about an hour after the usual time of 10.00am.

This comes four days after the APC held its campaign rally at Eagle Square, Abuja.

Although the reasons for the meeting were not known, it was likely connected with the APC’s campaign and the election which is only about nine days away.

Another source, who spoke with our correspondent, said Buhari’s delay was premised on his decision to monitor the Supreme Court’s proceedings in the suit against the Federal Government over the new naira policy.

Photo Credit:Google

Amaechi Absent At Tinubu Rivers Rally

Photo Credit:Punch Newspapers

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, was on Wednesday in Port Harcourt, Rivers State in continuation of his campaign ahead of next week’s presidential poll.

At the rally was the National Chairman of the APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, alongside other party heavyweights, such as Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, former governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, former Edo State governor, Adams Oshiomhole, National Vice Chairman of the party, South-South, Chief Victor Giadom, Rivers State governorship candidate of the APC, Tonye Cole, among others.

But a former governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, who is also the immediate-past Minister of Transportation was conspicuously absent at the rally held at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt.

However, some of Amaechi’s loyalists, including the APC Chairman in the state, Emeka Beke, were in attendance.

Amaechi had been largely silent after losing to Tinubu in the race to become the APC presidential candidate last year.

Don’t Shift Polls, Parties Tell INEC

Photo Credit:Punch Newspapers

The recent alarm raised by the Independent National Electoral Commission over the challenges the new naira policy would pose to its mobilisation of workers and logistics has elicited fear from political parties that the 2023 general elections may be shifted.

In exclusive interviews with our correspondent on Wednesday, the major political parties, however, called on INEC to keep to its timetable of February 25 and March 11 for the elections.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner in charge of the Federal Capital Territory, Yahaya Bello, had on Wednesday, raised concern that the naira crisis might pose a challenge to the elections.

Bello spoke during the North-Central Stakeholders Round-table meeting on the 2023 general election organised by the Centre for Transparency Advocate.

His statement generated heated debate among top political parties, which rejected the idea of having the election schedule adjusted.

The Peoples Democratic Party, through its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Ibrahim Abdullahi, said the cash shortage was likely to affect planning for the polls but ruled out its potential to cause a postponement of the exercise.

Content created and supplied by: YAHAYA (via 50minds

News )

#Todays #Headlines #Govs #Rejected #Settlement #Terms #ElRufai #Buhari #Meets #Tinubu #Aso #VillaToday’s Headlines: Why Govs Rejected FG Settlement Terms – El-Rufai; Buhari Meets Tinubu At Aso Villa Publish on 2023-02-16 06:31:33