Today’s Headlines: Why Ganduje Can’t Replace Adamu-Lukman, NEC Meets Amid Fuel Price Hike, Economic Anxieties

Why Ganduje can’t replace Adamu — APC chieftain

The National Vice Chairman for North-West, Mallam Salihu Lukman, has warned against replacing the ousted National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, with former Governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, saying the action may upset the zoning arrangement of the party.

Lukman’s warning is coming in the wake of speculation that President Bola Tinubu may have penciled the ex-governor as the next chairman of the ruling party following the exit of Adamu and the erstwhile National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday titled ‘APC: Way Forward,’ the Kaduna politician stated that the move would be the height of insensitivity if it turns out to be true.

“So far, as things are, only the President and Governors blocs are active in the negotiation to produce and engage leaders of APC. Already, part of the speculations emerging from the Governor’s bloc is that Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje is being considered to succeed Sen. Abdullahi Adamu. If this is true, it only suggests insensitivity and taking members of the party for granted. This is without prejudice to the person of Dr. Ganduje.

NEC meets amid fuel price hike, economic anxieties

Nigeria’s highest economic advisory body, the National Economic Council is currently meeting at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Thursday’s meeting comes 48 hours after the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited reviewed the petrol pump price from N540/litre to N617/litre, the second major increase since the discontinuance of petrol subsidy on May 29, by President Bola Tinubu.

The PUNCH reports that Tuesday’s price hike triggered outrage amongst Nigerians even as business owners and members of the organised private sector expressed fear over the possible shutdown of businesses and job losses.

Earlier, the Federal Government said it will review earlier plans to distribute monthly cash grants of N8,000 to 12 million households for six months as part of efforts to assuage the hardship occasioned by fuel subsidy removal.

This followed public criticism of the policy with organised labour saying it falls far from the level of intervention required to ease the pains of vulnerable Nigerians.

Senate stops TCN from obtaining $155 million loan from World Bank to manufacture meters

The Senate on Thursday suspended the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) from obtaining a loan facility of $155 million from World Bank for mass production of local meters.

The upper legislative chamber resolved to suspend application of the loan because its agreement promotes foreign manufacturers against competent and qualified local meter manufacturers in the country.

The suspension of the loan application was a sequel to a motion moved by Victor Umeh (LP, Anambra Central) at the plenary presided over by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

Mr Umeh, while presenting the motion, said if the loan is obtained, local manufacturers in the country will lose their jobs, and the Nigerian government will also lose revenue that ought to be contributing to the development of the country’s economy.

When the motion was thrown open for debate, many of the senators supported the suspension of the loan.

Reps to probe contamination of ation fuel

To avert air disasters, the House of Representatives has resolved to set up an ad hoc committee to investigate cases of ation fuel contamination cases.

The House gave the yet-to-be-constituted committee the mandate to investigate the increasing incidences of ation fuel contamination and possible non-adherence to standard operating procedures by players in the ation industry.

This resolution followed a motion of matter of urgent importance moved by Tunji Olawuyi (APC, Kwara) during plenary on Thursday.

In May, PREMIUM TIMES reported how panic erupted at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja after an aircraft belonging to Max Air crash-landed on the runway of the airport.

On 13 July, the Nigeria Civil Ation Authority (NCAA) suspended Max Air Boeing 737 ( parts A3 and D43) after an investigation by the regulating authorities revealed that there was contamination of the main fuel tanks of aircraft B737-300.

Moving the motion, Mr Olawuyi explained the circumstances that led to the rough landing at the airport.

He noted that the landing could also be linked to possible non-adherence to standard operating procedures and industry best practices in the ation oil industry.

“There have been many flight accidents in history caused by fuel contamination resulting in abnormal operation of aircraft engines and water as a major contaminant,” Mr Olawuyi said.

