Today’s Headlines: Why Ganduje Can’t Replace Adamu- APC Chieftain, Why We Won’t Join Issues With Wike Over Cash Cow Label- NDDC

Why Ganduje Can’t Replace Adamu- APC Chieftain

The National Vice Chairman for North-West, Mallam Salihu Lukman, has warned against replacing the ousted National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, with former Governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, saying the action may upset the zoning arrangement of the party.

Lukman’s warning is coming in the wake of speculation that President Bola Tinubu may have penciled the ex-governor as the next chairman of the ruling party following the exit of Adamu and the erstwhile National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday titled ‘APC: Way Forward,’ the Kaduna politician stated that the move would be the height of insensitivity if it turns out to be true.

Why We Won’t Join Issues With Wike Over Cash Cow Label- NDDC

Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, says Nyesom Wike’s labelling of the commission as a cash cow for syphoning set funds into private pockets is a criticism that challenges it to improve on meeting its objectives and not to join issues with the former Rivers State governor.

Managing Director of NDDC, Samuel Ogbuku, was responding in Port Harcourt to the Wike outburst, even as High Chief Anabs Sara-Igbe, National Coordinator, South-South Elders Forum, maintained that Wike had no moral justification to judge NDDC.

Ogbuku noted that “We will not join issues with former governor, Nyesom Wike. He has done well for the people of Rivers State, especially in the area of urban modernisation.

Pro-Tinubu Protesters Storm National Assembly

Protesters in support of the fuel removal on Thursday cause a bit of disruption at the National Assembly’s main entrance popularly known as Mopol gate.

The protesters noted that they decided to hit the street to show solidarity with the President, Bola Tinubu, over the removal of fuel subsidy.

According to the protesters, the president made the right decision by removing the ‘canker worm’ that has eaten deep into the economy.

FG Set To Review Workers Salary – Akpabio

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio has assured Nigerian workers of the readiness of the government to review the salaries of its workers as a move towards cushioning the effect of the removal of fuel subsidy.

The President of the Senate, gave the assurance while receiving in courtesy, the Governor of Ekiti State, Abiodun Oyebanji and members of the National Assembly from the state.

According to statement from his media office, Akpabio also noted that the removal of fuel subsidy by the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration was to address corruption in the Petroleum sector. He said the removal of fuel subsidy was the beginning of fighting corruption in the system.

