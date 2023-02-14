This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: Why G-5 Govs Have Been Silence- Wike, Buhari Joins APC Imo Rally

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has explained that the G-5 governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have withdrawn from talking regularly in public to embark on strategic actions in silence in order to achieve set goals.

“So, no matter how much those who think that the group has either disintegrated or died, and yet are anxiously pushing to know the activities of the group, they will never come near knowing their next line of action,” he said.

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, joined the presidential campaign rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo state.

Speaking at the rally, Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, said if elected, he will address insecurity and advance Buhari’s legacies, including in the areas of infrastructure and agriculture.

The Zamfara government has ordered all unregistered non-governmental organisations (NGOs) operating in the state to “pack their belongings and leave immediately”.

In a statement on Tuesday, Mamman Tsafe, commissioner for security and home affairs, said the government has noticed an increase in the number of NGOs operating in Zamfara.

The police command in Ogun says it has arrested two suspects for allegedly purchasing the car of Kehinde and Bukola Fatinoye, the couple recently murdered in the state.

Abimbola Oyeyemi, the Ogun police spokesperson, announced the arrest of the suspects in a statement on Tuesday.

The Federal Government has stated that it will take decision on the legality of the old currency notes of N200, N500 and N1000 after the determination of the suit filed by some state governments at the nation’s apex court.

Three states, Kogi, Kaduna and Zamfara had dragged the federal government to the Supreme Court asking that the February 10 deadline by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, should be extended.

