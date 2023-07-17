Today’s Headlines: Why Emefiele Will Go Free – Sowore, Wike Deserves Rivers Ministerial Slot, APC Stakeholders Insist

Why Emefiele Will Go Free – Sowore

Presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2023 election Omoyele Sowore has said the Department of State Service (DSS) will eventually let the suspended Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, go free despite their charging him to court for possession of one single barrel shotgun without license.

Sowore, who stated this on his twitter handle, claimed that Emefiele detention had nothing to do with the gravity of his alleged high crimes but that he is being held on behalf of those in power.

The presidential candidate said if Emefiele was held for the alleged crimes he had committed he would implicate a lot of influential persons in the Mohammadu Buhari-led administration as well as the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said that has become the pattern since after the former National Security Adviser (NSA) Col. Sambo Dasuki, also detained, charged to court and later freed.

Recall that Emefiele was detained for weeks by the DSS over alleged terrorism.

Sowore said, “For those who may not be familiar with the modus of the @OfficialDSSNG, holding @GodwinIEmefiele had nothing to do with the gravity of his high crimes, the game is to hold him on behalf of those in power.

Wike Deserves Rivers Ministerial Slot, APC Stakeholders Insist

Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State under the umbrella of Amalgamation of Support Groups for Tinubu, Shettima, have insisted that former Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike, should be rewarded with a ministerial position in the Bola Tinubu led government.

The stakeholders, in a statement, said Wike was at the epicenter of the jinx-breaking result of Tinubu in Rivers State and should be allowed to benefit from the fruits of his labor.

The statement signed by the South East Coordinator of the group, Sir Victor Akpati, said it would be wrong to reward the Rivers State Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate in the last election, Senator Magnus Abe, with a ministerial appointment under the President Bola Tinubu administration.

The statement reads in part, “It is already a known fact that the Amaechi-led faction of the APC Rivers remained implacable, adamant, and firmly resolved not to support Tinubu, even after Tinubu emerged from a free, fair, and credible Presidential Primary Election. Tinubu personally visited with colleague aspirants, including Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, to solicit support for the Party.

FG will spend N4bn on roads in Ekiti, says Bamidele

The Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, has disclosed that Ekiti State will get N4bn for construction of major roads in the supplementary budget passed last week by the National Assembly.

According to him, federal allocation was an extension of Governor Biodun Oyebanji’s drive for infrastructure development in Ekiti State.

Bamidele said that Ekiti State would benefit immensely from the amended supplementary budget passed and approved for President Bola Tinubu to be able to provide palliatives to cushion the effects of the fuel subsidy removal and address other nation’s economic challenges.

The federal lawmaker spoke at Ikogosi, Ekiti on Saturday after a service held at the First Baptist Church to commemorate the 90th birthday of Ekiti State governor’s father, Pa Ezekiel Oyebanji, who he said inculcated good deeds in his children.

Bamidele said, “Some of the new projects that were approved will be in overall best interest of Ekiti people. One of them is the sum of N2bn that was approved for the construction of Iyin-Ilawe Ekiti Road, which is something that we believe will connect not only the two communities, but will connect Ekiti Central Senatorial District with Ekiti South Senatorial District.

Lobby For Juicy Committees Heightens In Reps

Lobby for the chairmanship of grade A or what is termed juicy committees by National Assembly lawmakers is heightening, LEADERSHIP gathered yesterday.

A lawmaker, who spoke on condition of anonymity, stated that lawmakers who do not have large warchest may not be able to get chairmanship or even membership of juicy committees.

It was also gathered that governors have also joined in pushing for lawmakers in their states to have strategic committees, while heads of some sensitive and influential institutions are also lobbying to have preferred lawmakers head committees that would oversee them.

Some of the key committees are Appropriation; Works; Finance;

Defense; Banking and Currency; Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC); and Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The National Assembly, among its other legislative functions, oversights the ministries, departments and agencies.

