Today’s Headlines: Why Emefiele Will Go Free – Sowore; Nigerians Still Needs Your Services, Tinubu, Osinbajo, GEJ. Others Tell Ex-SGF; Align Judges Salary With Senators, Lawyers Urges Tinubu

Why Emefiele Will Go Free – Sowore

Photo Credit: Leadership

Presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2023 election Omoyele Sowore has said the Department of State Service (DSS) will eventually let the suspended Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, go free despite their charging him to court for possession of one single barrel shotgun without license.

Sowore, who stated this on his twitter handle, claimed that Emefiele detention had nothing to do with the gravity of his alleged high crimes but that he is being held on behalf of those in power. The presidential candidate said if Emefiele was held for the alleged crimes he had committed he would implicate a lot of influential persons in the Mohammadu Buhari-led administration as well as the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said that has become the pattern since after the former National Security Adviser (NSA) Col. Sambo Dasuki, also detained, charged to court and later freed.Recall that Emefiele was detained for weeks by the DSS over alleged terrorism.

Sowore said, “For those who may not be familiar with the modus of the @OfficialDSSNG, holding @GodwinIEmefiele had nothing to do with the gravity of his high crimes, the game is to hold him on behalf of those in power.

Nigerians still need your services, Tinubu, Osinbajo, Jonathan, others tell Ex-SGF

Photo Credit: The Guardian Nigeria

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has told former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, that Nigerians still need his services in a higher capacity.

Speaking at a Thanksgiving Service organised for Mustapha in Yola, the Adamawa State capital, yesterday, the president said the former SGF discomforted his family to provide effective services to the country.

The president, who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Sen. George Akume, pointed out that the former SGF was not only a transparent leader but also helped to unite the country through his unbiased decisions.

He said the Mustapha should be expecting to serve Nigerians in a higher capacity in the nearest future.

Also speaking at the event, former president Goodluck Jonathan, who was represented by Dr. Godbless Erunia, said that Mustapha was the engine room that stabilised the immediate past government.

He urged Nigerians to emulate the selfless services provided by the former SGF to ensure that the country becomes free from corruption and other issues holding it down.

Photo credit: Google

Align judges salaries with Senators, lawyer urges Tinubu

Photo credit: The Guardian

A constitutional lawyer, Dr Kayode Ajulo, has urged President Bola Tinubu to align the salaries of judges in Nigeria with that of Senators.

Ajulo said this in a statement on Monday in Abuja while sympathising with the Chief Judge of Ekiti State, Justice Adeyeye who was directly affected during the collapsed of a section of the state High Court.

Ajulo used the opportunity to call on the government to prioritise the reconstruction of old court buildings nationwide and address the issue of judges’ wages comprehensively.

He decried the disproportionate remuneration of the judiciary compared to the other two arms of government in spite the significance of its works.

He emphasised the need to reform the salary structure of judges to bring it on par with that of Senators.

“It is crucial for the government to replicate the successful court redesign and renovation carried out in Lagos State during Tinubu’s tenure as Governor.

Adamu Resigns As APC Chair

Photo credit: Dailytrust

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, tendered his resignation last night, Daily Trust reliably gathered.

Credible sources confirmed to this paper that Adamu, who emerged as the national chairman at the party’s national convention held in March 2022, has sent his resignation letter to the Presidential Villa, Abuja ahead of the return of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu from the African Union (AU) meeting in Kenya.

One of the sources said Adamu, a former governor of Nasarawa State, sent the resignation letter to the Chief of Staff of the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, around 4pm on Sunday.

“He has resigned. The resignation letter signed by him has been sent to the villa. The letter was addressed to President Tinubu. But since the president is away in Kenya for the AU meeting, the letter was sent to his chief of staff,” the source said.

Also, a source close to Adamu corroborated this, adding that, “The national chairman resigned following a gang up by people around the president to embarrass him during the meetings of the party slated for tomorrow and Wednesday.”

