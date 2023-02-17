Today’s Headlines: Why Ebubeagu Will Not Function In Ebonyi- Umahi, Adamu To Meet APC Govs Sunday

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Why Ebubeagu Will Not Function In Ebonyi- Umahi

Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, on Friday explained why the state-owned security outfit, Ebubeagu will not function in the South-East state.

In a state-wide broadcast to Ebonyi State at the Government House in Abakaliki, Umahi said Ebubeagu won’t be operational until the stay of Execution is granted and appeal is entered.

Adamu To Meet APC Govs Sunday

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Adamu, has invited the APC State Governors to an emergency meeting on Sunday.

The development is coming in the wake of the growing friction and cold war between the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), and some aggrieved governors over the naira redesign policy that has subjected a number of Nigerians to untold hardship in the last three weeks.

Tinubu Meets Market Leaders

The Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, said his background as a son of a market woman is what made him appreciate the unintended hardship caused by the ongoing naira swap policy launched by President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Tinubu, who had at different times expressed reservations about the implementation of the policy, said his cries were informed by his experience as someone who grew up in a market environment.

We Have Opportunity To Change The Country – Pastor Paul Enenche

Eight days to the presidential election, the Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Paul Enenche has warned Nigerians against voting for expired and retired candidates.

Speaking with journalists in Makurdi, the clergyman, who urged Nigerians to vote for the right candidate in the upcoming elections, said 2023 is a time to depart from the wickedness that bedevilled the country.

Court Strikes Out Suit Seeking To Disqualify Enugu PDP Candidates

A Federal High Court sitting in Enugu, on Friday, struck out the suit seeking the disqualification of all candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party in Enugu State from taking part in the 2023 elections.

The suit which was instituted by the Enugu North Senatorial district candidate of the African Democratic Congress, Chika Idoko, was disqualified on the sole ground of lack of locus standi.

