Today’s Headlines: Why Dollar May Exchange For N1,000- Rep, Tinubu Meets Benin President

Why Dollar May Exchange For N1,000- Rep

Photo credit: punch newspaper

A member of the House of Representatives, Beni Lar, representing Langtang North/Lantang South Federal Constituency of Plateau State in a motion on the floor of the House on Wednesday, said N1000 might exchange to a dollar if nothing was done to stabilise the exchange rate.

Lar said this while moving a motion on the floor of the House, titled, “Need to stabilise Nigeria’s foreign exchange rate”, but the House rejected his motion was rejected.

Tinubu Meets Benin President

Photo credit: daily trust

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently meeting with President Patrice Talon of Benin Republic at Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Talon, who arrived around 4:43pm, is visiting Abuja a second time in nine days, having visited on July 18 along with two other counterparts; Mohamed Bazoum of Niger and Umaro Sissoco Embalo of Guinea-Bissau, for a Troika+ meeting.

He will also be meeting President Tinubu for the third since he assumed office as Nigeria’s President, having met him in Paris, France, at the end of the Summit on New Global Financing Pact.

(Photo credit: Google)

Reps To Probe Ondo Tanker Explosion

Photo credit: punch newspaper

The House of Representatives has resolved to set up an ad hoc committee to probe the recent fuel tanker explosion at Ore in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State which claimed over 30 lives.

The lawmakers want the cause of the explosion established so as to guide them in proffering a solution to guard against similar incidents in other parts of the country.

This followed a motion of urgent public importance by Festus Adefiranye, the lawmaker representing Ileluji/Okeigbo/Odigbo federal constituency of Ondo State, during Wednesday’s plenary.

DSS To Probe Face-off With Prison Officials During Emefiele’s Arriagnment

Photo credit: the cable

The Department of State Services (DSS) says it will carry out an investigation into the face-off between its officials and those of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) at the federal high court in Ikoyi, on July 25.

On Tuesday, Godwin Emefiele, suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), was arraigned at the court in Ikoyi and was granted N20 million bail.

Emefiele is facing charges bordering on “illegal possession of firearms”.

