Today’s Headlines: Why Democracy Is Under Threat In Africa – Gov Adeleke; Ondo Not Against Isese Festival – SSG

Why Democracy Is Under Threat In Africa – Gov. Adeleke

Osun governor Ademola Adeleke has declared that democracy can only survive in Africa when leaders allow free and fair elections and elected leaders serve the interest of the citizenry.

Adeleke made the assertion at a three day executive retreat organised by the African office of the United Nations Development Programme ongoing at Kigali, the capital of Rwanda.

Speaking as part of 16 state governors who attended the retreat, Governor Adeleke attributed challenges facing democracy in Africa to the refusal of elected officials to deploy state power in service of the people and a up trend of resisting free and fair electoral process.

While advancing the importance of due process and rule of law for democratic survival , the Osun state chief executive noted that leadership positions should be seen as a tool for service to the people , urging leaders to have fear of God as foundation for leadership success.

“I am glad to be here. Permit me to call on leaders in and out of here that we must allow democracy to work. We are products of the democratic process . So we should allow free and fair elections.

Ondo Not Against Isese Festival – SSG

The Secretary to the Ondo State Government, Princess Oladunni Odu, has cleared the air on why the state government did not declare a public holiday to celebrate the last annual Isese festival.

Ondo and Ekiti States did not declare a public holiday, unlike the other four states of Lagos, Ogun, Oyo and Osun.

The SSG said it might be out of omission that the holiday was not declared, stating, however, that the current administration of Rotimi Akeredolu was in full support of Isese from the inception.

Odu, who stated this in Akure, however, promised that the state government would not make such a mistake subsequently.

She said, “I would not know why we didn’t do that (declared a public holiday), but I know the administration of Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu actually bought into this Isese when it started.

“So, it could be an omission this year that we didn’t declare a public holiday. But we will look into it since it is an annual thing and see what we will do when it comes up again.”

Meanwhile, a civil society organisation, Dynamic Patriotic Citizens Foundation, has called on the Federal Government to intervene in the lingering traditional worshippers’ controversy in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

Port Harcourt Refinery Will Be Back On Stream December–FG

The Minister of State for Petroleum (Oil ) Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, has restated the federal government’s commitment to bring back on-stream the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC) Ltd by December.

The assurance was contained in a statement issued on Friday by the Chief Corporate Communications Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited Garba Deen Muhammad.

The Minister was on an inspection tour of the rehabilitation work progress at the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC) Ltd. plant, in Port Harcourt on Friday.

According to the statement, Lokpobiri said efforts are being redoubled to restore the nation’s local refining capacity as part of the government’s commitment to ending petroleum product importation.

The Minister expressed satisfaction with the ongoing rehabilitation work at the Port Harcourt refinery, noting that Nigerians will enjoy a better supply of petroleum products once all the refineries are back on stream.

Governor Bello Has Not Conceded NWC’s Positions – Kogi APC

The Kogi State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said the purported compromise being circulated by enemies of the party in the state to the effect that Governor Yahaya Bello has been told to produce the zonal organizing secretary and concede the deputy national publicity secretary is false.

State chairman of the party, Hon. Abdullahi Bello while speaking with newsmen in Lokoja yesterday advised social media users to desist from spreading falsehood and stop sharing reports that are capable of misleading and misinforming the general public.

He said; “We know the people behind such misinformation and falsehood but we remain committed to the position of the national chairman of the party and we know all of us will ensure that the constitution of the party is protected and preserved.

“Nothing was discussed about concessions because it would be a violation of the constitution of our party and due process for which our party is known.

The governor is a loyal party man who will only accept what is constitutional. He has great respect for the president and the leadership of the party.

