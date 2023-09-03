Todays Headlines: Why CSU Won’t Release Tinubu’s Academic Results – Kperogi; RCCG Pastor Emerges New Soun

Why CSU Won’t Release Tinubu’s Academic Results_Kperogi

Popular columnist Farooq Kperogi has explained why the Chicago State University (CSU) won’t release the academic credentials of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to third partie

He was reacting to requests by critics and political opponents, including an army of social media users, for the university to release the academic records of the President.

Tinubu bagged a BSC with honours from the institution in 1979 with a major on accounting, a fact Kperogi, a known fierce critic of the President attested to.

In his latest column titled “Tinubu definitely graduated from Chicago State University,” the US-based Professor wrote: “In June 2022, when fresh, widely shared, and obviously politically inspired doubts were raised about the authenticity of Tinubu’s graduation from CSU, I took advantage of my being a professor here in the US and reached out to friends and colleagues at the school to help me verify this information.

RCCG pastor emerges new Soun

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Saturday, approved the appointment of a pastor at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Prince Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye, as the new Soun of Ogbomoso land.

The PUNCH had reported that the stool became vacant after the demise of Oba Jimoh Oyewumi Ajagungbade III, in December 2021, at the age of 95 year after he reigned for 48 years.

The selection of new monarch became a court issue as the Chairman, Screening Committee for Laoye Ruling House in Ogbomoso, Abdulwahab Laoye, said the family had not selected anybody to fill the vacant stool of Soun of Ogbomoso, dismissing as mere insinuations, social media report that someone had been selected.

He said the ruling house had been dazed with the rumours that one Ghandi Afolabi, a Pastor at the RCCG, had been selected.

What Otti Needs To Do amAs Abia Gov– Apugo

Prince Benjamin Apugo is the Oparaukwu/Ochiagha Ibeku, Umuahia, Abia State. Apugo who is also a national caucus and Board of Trustees (BoT) member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), in this interview, spoke about Nigeria during the ex-President Muhammadu Buhari years.

He equally spoke about Abia in retrospect, saying that 32 years after its creation, Abia has scored zero.

He also spoke on other issues. Excerpt:

This year’s Ibeku New Yam festival coincided with Abia at 32. How do you feel about Abia at 32?

Zero, Abia at 32, nought. I think the state will start surviving from 33.

Why do you say so?

I said so because a new government has taken over the place. A new government that took over after the mess up by Abia looters over the years. People messed up Abia, not that the state was not having its subventions or not having its IGR, but the past leaders messed up the place. They stole everything here and never developed one single thing all these years. A new person has come in and I believe the new governor that has come will listen to people like us and do the right thing, he will not follow the bandwagon.

Three Days after coup, Gabon reopens Borders

An army spokesman has said Gabon, on Saturday, reopened its borders three days after closing them during a military coup in which President Ali Bongo was ousted, according to Reuters.

Military officers led by General Brice Nguema seized power on Wednesday, placed Bongo under house arrest and installed Nguema as Head of State, ending the Bongo family’s 56-year hold on power.

The coup – the eighth in West and Central Africa in three years – has raised concerns about a contagion of military takeovers across the region that have erased democratic progress made in the last two decades.

Coup leaders have come under international pressure to restore civilian government but said last night that they would not rush to hold elections.

The land, sea and air borders were opened because the junta was “concerned with preserving respect for the rule of law, good relations with our neighbors and all states of the world” and wanted to keep its “international commitments”, the army spokesman said on national television.

