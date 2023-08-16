Today’s Headlines: Why Corruption Persists In Nigeria – Abbas; Niger Republic: Tinubu Okays Central African States Support For ECOWAS

Why corruption persists in Nigeria – Abbas

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, has explained why it has become a difficult task to nip corruption in the bud in Nigeria.

The Speaker made this known while speaking at an event held by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission on Policy Dialogue on Corruption, Social Norms and Behavioural Change in Abuja on Tuesday.

According to the lawmaker, the high level of corruption within the corridors of power has greatly slowed down the country’s ability to reach its full potential.

Niger Republic: Tinubu okays Central African States’ support for ECOWAS

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu receives Mr Hermann Immongault, Minister of foreign affairs and special envoy of the Gabonese president and chairperson of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS).

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has praised the solidarity of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) on the political impasse in the Republic of Niger.

The President spoke when he received the Special Envoy of President Ali Bongo Ondimba and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Gabon, Mr. Hermann Immongault, at the State House in Abuja on Tuesday.

Trump indicted for attempts to overturn US 2020 elections

A grand jury seated in Georgia has indicted former President of the United States, Donald Trump, for his alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 US elections.

On Monday, Trump was charged alongside 18 others on 41 counts of felony racketeering and several other conspiracy charges.

Lawyers Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Kenneth Chesebro, Jenna Ellis, Ray Smith, and other associates were named in the indictment, NBC reports.

According to evidence presented by Fulton County District Attorney, Fani Willis, Trump and his allies had pressured Georgia officials during the election exercise to swing votes in the ex-president’s favour.

Edo dep. gov. Shaibu, APC chieftain in war of words over ₦6m fine

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo state, Valentine Asuen, has accused the state deputy governor, Philip Shaibu, of allegedly extorting ₦6 million from him in the guise of fine for traffic violation.

Asuen who was Edo south senatorial candidate of the party in the last national assembly election, made the allegation in a viral video.

The embattled deputy governor however accused Asuen of seeking to cash in on the raging feud between him and the state Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, for “personal and pecuniary” gains.

Shaibu in a statement titled “Valentine Asuen: The rantings of a frustrated politician”, by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr. Musa Ebomhiana, described Asuen’s allegation as “a futile effort by a frustrated politician and oil magnet to tarnish his reputation.”

