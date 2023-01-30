Today’s Headlines: Why CBN Bowed To Pressure On Deadline, Osun voters should sue INEC — Femi Falana speaks on Adeleke, Oyetola case

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Why did CBN bow to pressure on the deadline

The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, finally bowed to pressure on Sunday after vowing not to extend the January 31 deadline for the swap of the old naira notes.

Source: Daily Post Nigeria

CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, last Tuesday, at a meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee in Abuja, ruled out the postponement. “Unfortunately, I don’t have good news for those who say we should shift the deadline. We do not see any reason to begin to talk about a shift. We believe 100 days is more than adequate,” Emefiele had said.

DAILY POST gathered on Sunday that security reports indicated that Nigerians were increasingly furious over the non-availability of the new naira notes. The anger grew as people in the informal sector which has the highest population of workers – market men and women, traders, artisans, farmers, transporters, hawkers, etc, complained of slow sales and patronage.

A source said the Federal Government and the CBN had no choice but to bow to the masses who may decide to revolt. “I don’t know why they delayed the shift till now, it should have been before the weekend. See how everyone was panicking about the cash shortage.

Osun voters should sue INEC — Falana speaks on Adeleke, Oyetola case

Femi Falana, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, has urged voters in Osun State to sue the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for wasting their votes.

Source: Daily Post Nigeria

He stated this on Sunday during an interview on Arise TV. It would be recalled that the Osun State Governorship Election Tribunal sacked Governor Ademola Adeleke for overvoting at over 700 polling units in the Governorship election.

The tribunal asked INEC to give a Certificate of Returns to former Governor Gboyega Oyetola. “What the voters in those areas have to do is to sue INEC for damages that you have wasted my votes,” Mr. Falana said.

Commuters groan as petrol pump price nears N400/liter

Petrol consumers have continued to groan under the burden of skyrocketing prices, as Premium Motor Spirit almost hit N400 per liter over the weekend.

Source: Punch Newspapers

The PUNCH market survey over the weekend showed while stations belonging to the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria were selling products at around N190 per liter, stations belonging to members of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria jerked up prices to between N320 and N340 per liter.

National Controller, 50mindstions, IPMAN, Mike Osatuyi, told The PUNCH on Sunday that price was unlikely to hit N400 per liter. According to him, his members now buy products at N280/liter at depots. President buhari had last week set up a 14-man committee that he would be heading to proffer solutions to the lingering fuel scarcity.

The Sharia council wants presidential, and gov elections same day

The Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria has asked the Federal Government, as well as well-meaning Nigerians to prevail on the Independent National Electoral Commission to hold both the presidential and governorship elections on the same day.

Source: Punch Newspapers

The council noted that the call became necessary to avoid violence at staggered polls. The presidential and National Assembly elections are scheduled for February 25, 2023, while the governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections are scheduled for March 11, 2023.

However, the council said there could be violence if the elections were staggered, adding that some desperate politicians were already warming up to cause a crisis to stop the elections. The Secretary General of the Supreme Council for Shari’a in Nigeria, Nafi’u Baba-Ahmed, while addressing a press conference in Kaduna on Sunday, said a security source confirmed to the council that security agencies might not be able to withstand the looming political violence.

