Today’s Headlines: Why Buhari Was Torn Between Duty, Morality-Powell, I Didn’t Sponsor Pa Oseni’s Burial- Peter Obi

Why Buhari was torn between duty, morality —Powell

A reformative author, Paul Powell, has disclosed how former President Muhammadu Buhari was torn between duty and morality while he was both military Head of State and civilian President of Nigeria.

Powell’s new book titled ‘Conversation with Muhammadu Buhari’s Conscience’, will be available for readers today.The book engaged Buhari’s conscience to uncover the underlying motivations behind the General’s significant choices as both a military and democratically elected leader,

In a statement by its publishers, the book explores former Buhari’s tenure as a military head of state from 1983 to 1985 to his role as the democratically elected President from 2015 to 2023.

The book, in an attempt to offer a balanced insight, features contributions from both defenders and critics of his administration.

The statement reads: “Prepare for an eye-opening journey through the relentless battle of wills faced by former President Muhammadu Buhari when he navigated his leadership of Nigeria.

“Author, Paul Powell takes readers on an intimate exploration of the conflicts between Buhari and his moral compass. This compelling book delves deep into the psyche of a leader torn between duty and morality, shedding light on the monumental decisions that shaped the lives of over 200 million Nigerians

I didn’t sponsor Pa Oseni’s burial — Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, in the February 25, 2023 election, Peter Obi, has refuted speculations that he sponsored the burial of the father of journalist, Rufai Oseni.

Obi said the refutal became necessary in the light of speculations by mischievous persons that he sponsored the burial of the journalist’s father to gain favourable mention.

In a statement by his Media Office, on Monday, Obi expressed disgust at attempts by persons he described as sponsored blackmailers whom he said were bent on linking him with negative things in a bid to tarnish his hard-earned reputation.

He asked such persons to perish such thoughts and redirect their energy towards raising a better Nigeria.

Obi said: “Ordinarily, I do not get involved in name-calling and mud-slinging, neither do I attack people nor try to defame their personalities, in the course of my political journey.

“I have also avoided replying to cheap, wicked, or malicious blackmails publicly or openly in the same irresponsible manner they are thrown at me.

“Anyone who has followed my corporate and political life knows that I always stay on issues, with my focus on finding solutions to societal challenges and ameliorating people’s suffering.”

The former Anambra state governor said he needed to clarify issues, especially when a third party was involved.

France To Ban Wearing Islamic Abayas In Schools – Minister

French authorities are to ban the wearing in school of abaya dresses worn by some Muslim women, the education minister said Sunday, arguing the garment violated France’s strict secular laws in education.

“It will no longer be possible to wear an abaya at school,” Education Minister Gabriel Attal told TF1 television, saying he would give “clear rules at the national level” to school heads ahead of the return to classes nationwide from September 4.

The move comes after months of debate over the wearing of abayas in French schools, where women have long been banned from wearing the Islamic headscarf.The right and far-right had pushed for the ban, which the left argued would encroach on civil liberties.

There have been reports of abayas being increasingly worn in schools and tensions within school over the issue between teachers and parents.

“Secularism means the freedom to emancipate oneself through school,” Attal said, describing the abaya as “a religious gesture, aimed at testing the resistance of the republic toward the secular sanctuary that school must constitute.

“You enter a classroom, you must not be able to identify the religion of the students by looking at them,” he said.

A law of March 2004 banned “the wearing of signs or outfits by which students ostensibly show a religious affiliation” in schools.

Path To Destruction,’ Tinubu Raises Alarm Over External Debt Servicing

President Bola Tinubu says the country cannot continue servicing debt with about 90 percent of its revenue.

Tinubu lamented that if the development persists, the nation would be headed for destruction.

“It’s a shame not to have electricity for the majority of homes in Nigeria. Poverty is not a shameful thing but it is not acceptable. We must banish it,” Tinubu said at the opening ceremony of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) annual conference in Abuja on Sunday.

“Can we continue to service external debt with over 90 per cent of our revenue? it is a path to destruction, we cannot continue that. We have to make hard decisions.”

He stated that in order to improve the status of the nation, his administration needed to make challenging adjustments.According to the former Lagos governor, even though initial reforms may be painful, Nigeria must be willing to take the hard steps to set the country on the path of growth.

“We cannot have the country we desire without the reforms we have initiated. It is painful at the beginning, in the short and medium term, but we must do what we have to do to take this nation to its great destiny.

“It is not about you and it is not about me. It is about our generations yet unborn, for whom we must bequeath a great and prosperous country,” Tinubu’s media aide Ajuri Ngelale’s Sunday statement quoted him as saying.

The former Lagos State governor equally told the gathering that Nigerians need to change their attitude to make the country great

