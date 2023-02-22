Today’s Headlines: Why Atiku will defeat Peter Obi, other candidates – Secondus, Elections; Buhari, INEC meet at State House

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Uche Secondus, the former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has given reasons why the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Abubakar will defeat the likes of Labour Party’s Peter Obi, All Progressives Congress’s Bola Tinubu, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Source: Daily Post Nigeria

His comments are coming less than three days before the presidential election. Speaking on Arise Television’s Morning Show program on Wednesday, Secondus said Atiku would emerge as the winner of Saturday’s presidential election because the former Vice President is a nationalist, bridge builder, and a unifier.

He claimed Atiku is physically fit to run Nigeria, adding that Nigerians know him very well. Secondus said, “It is two days to go, Thursday and Friday, Saturday is the election, the Nigerian people will elect Atiku and Okowa on that day, reasons are that the other candidates, Nigerians knows them very well, know those who are physically fit to run the country and know those who are not, to traverse the entire country, those who are regional leaders.

Elections: Buhari, INEC chair meet at State House

With a little over 48 hours to the Presidential and National Assembly elections, the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), met with the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, at the State House, Abuja, on Wednesday.

The PUNCH gathered that the unscheduled meeting was at the instance of the INEC Chairman who explained that it was all part of efforts towards free, fair and credible elections.

Earlier, Buhari revealed that he met Yakubu while explaining his delayed arrival for the commissioning and handover of security equipment valued at over N12bn to the military and Nigeria Police Force by the Coalition Against Covid-19.

The President told the CACOVID-19 group that his five-minute delay was due to an ongoing engagement with the INEC Chairman.

However, he reminded the team that the meeting was for a successful conduct of elections.

Photo credit: Google

Supreme Court Consolidates Suits By 10 States On Naira Scarcity.

Source: Channels Television

The Supreme Court on Wednesday consolidated the suits instituted by the 10 state governments against the Federal Government challenging the implementation of the naira redesign.

At the last hearing on February 15, seven states joined the three initial states as co-plaintiffs, while Edo and Bayelsa states joined the Federal Government as co-defendants.

Nigerians not ready for Igbo presidency – Kalu

Photo Credit: Punch Newspapers

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Kalu, on Wednesday, said Nigerians are not ready for a president from the Igbo extraction ahead of the forthcoming election.

Speaking on the 2023 general elections in a Channels Television programme, ‘The Verdict’ on Wednesday, the former governor of Abia State said Saturday’s presidential election would not be the best outing for the Igbo people despite having one of the popular candidates, Peter Obi of the Labour Party, as their son.

