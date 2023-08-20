Today’s Headlines: Why Atiku Chooses Legal Options- PDP Chieftain, Niger Coup Leader Tackles ECOWAS

Why Atiku Chooses Legal Options- PDP Chieftain

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Segun Showunmi, has said that the 2023 presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar, chose the path of legality to seek redress at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal because he is a democrat.

Showunmi, who stated this in Abuja on Sunday at a parley with journalists, added that the call on the judiciary to be alive to its responsibility as it prepares to deliver judgment on the petitions challenging the declaration of President Bola Tinubu as the winner of the February 25 poll, is justified given its role as the last hope of the common man.

Niger Coup Leader Tackles ECOWAS

General Abdourahamane Tchiani, leader of the Niger junta, has criticised sanctions imposed by the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS), saying they were unjustified.

He stated this in a televised broadcast on Saturday night.

Obi’s Supporters Won’t Accept Re-run- Charly Boy Warns

Ahead of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal’s judgment, maverick singer, Charles Oputa, aka Charly Boy, has warned that supporters of Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, would not accept a rerun of the election.

He said the court had given judgment in favour of other politicians without ordering a rerun, insisting that Obi will not be different.

Ex-Minister Shagari Formerly Dumps PDP, Joins APC

The only surviving member of the old People’s Democratic Party PDP in Sokoto state and former Minister of water resources, Barrister Mukhtar Shehu Shagari has formerly dumped the party for All progressives Congress APC.

Shagari who was a former Minister of water resources in the administration of former president Olusegun Obasanjo formerly received APC membership card from the hands of the party secretary Abubakar Yabo in company other state APC executives.

