This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: Why APC will win the presidential election —Keyamo, What to look out for in candidates —Oyedepo

Why APC will win the presidential election —Keyamo

Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, has said the All Progressives Congress will win the February 25 presidential election, because it is the most popular party in Nigeria.

Source: Punch Newspapers

Keyamo, also a spokesperson for the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, stated this when he appeared at the News Agency of Nigeria Forum in Abuja. “Without trying to sound overconfident, I can tell you that the election is ours to lose.

“If you take the baseline for projection for the 2015 and 2019 elections, you will discover that in terms of the demographic setup of Nigeria and the voting pattern in the last two elections, the APC has an upper hand. “If you take the baseline from the recent elections, then you will know that the election is for APC and our candidate to lose. “Demographically, we are extremely strong, we are the most diverse with widespread all over the country, the APC is the only party without concentration of support from one part of the country,” he said.

What to look out for in candidates – Oyedepo

The founder of Living Faith Church also known as Winners’ Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, has urged worshippers to vote wisely in the Saturday presidential election. The renowned bishop said he is for the peace and stability of Nigeria.

Source: Punch Newspapers

Speaking during a sermon on Sunday at the Winners Chapel, the cleric also said Nigeria is not an entity or property but a people who are not for sale. Oyedepo said, “I am for the peace and stability of Nigeria, Nigeria is not for sale. We are not an entity or property, we’re a people and we are not for sale.

Addressing the things to look out for in a candidate, he said, “You do not need to be a billionaire to be a president, you need capacity, you need character and we have them in every part of the country, everyone is free to join a party, but if you do not join the wellbeing of this nation, you are in problem. It will take an emergency intervention to revive this nation in gross distress. This week is decisive, so vote wisely. Vote for a leader with capacity and character.”

Police hunting, remanding SDP members for no reason — Abe

GOVERNORSHIP candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) in Rivers state, Sen Magnus Abe, on Saturday disclosed that several members of the party have been arrested and locked up on perceived trumped-up charges by the Police in the state.

Source: Vanguard News

Briefing on the development in Port Harcourt, the SDP candidate said the police are further trailing key members of Rivers SDP Campaign Council now in hiding with repeated police visits to their homes in what Abe sees as a plot to intimidate supporters to prevent the SDP from campaigning freely and coming out to vote.

He said, “Several members of our party have been arrested on trumped up charges, by security agencies, most particularly by a police unit called RTI led by one Commander SP Emeka Egbo who has turned himself into an armed wing of the state Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to harass and intimidate members of the SDP in the state.

Tinubu storms meeting of APC govs with Adamu’s NWC

Presidential Candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has stormed a meeting of the party’s state governors with the Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led National Working Committee NWC.

Source: Vanguard News

Tinubu arrived at the party secretariat at about 5:15 pm. There are at least 12 governors of the party currently at the meeting which began at 2:35 pm on Sunday. In his opening remarks, Adamu expressed happiness at the response of the governors. “I am happy with the response so far and it is my understanding that more of our members are still on their way coming.

“You will recall the recent developments that have necessitated the need for this invitation. “We do not want to sit in judgment on anybody with regards to where we are today in the country as it affects our great party. “I thought the best thing to do is to get all those who are holding forth in their respective positions and who were elected on the platform of the party to get together and have some interaction so that we can have a better understanding of what situation we are in.

Content created and supplied by: Comflictreporter (via 50minds

News )

#Todays #Headlines #APC #win #presidential #election #Keyamo #candidates #OyedepoToday’s Headlines: Why APC will win the presidential election —Keyamo, What to look out for in candidates —Oyedepo Publish on 2023-02-19 20:09:05