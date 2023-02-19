Today’s Headlines: Why APC Will Win Election-Keyamo, North Will Be Asked To Vote Atiku- Ayodele

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Why APC will win presidential election – Keyamo.



Photo credit: Premium Times

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, says the All Progressives Congress (APC) will win the 25 February presidential election, because it is the most popular party in Nigeria.

Mr Keyamo, also a spokesperson for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), stated this when he appeared at the Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Forum in Abuja.

“Without trying to sound overconfident, I can tell you that the election is ours to lose.

“If you take the baseline for projection for 2015 and 2019 elections, you will discover that in terms of demographic setup of Nigeria and the voting pattern in the last two elections, the APC has an upper hand.

“If you take the baseline from the recent elections, then you will know that the election is for APC and our candidate to lose.

North determines next president, will be asked to vote Atiku – Primate Ayodele.



Photo credit: Daillypost

The Leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has made another revelation concerning the 2023 presidential election.

He said the North would be asked to vote for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Photo credit: Google

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele revealed that 2023 election will be ethnicity and tribe based, not necessarily about political parties.

AAC Guber Candidate In Ogun Urges Nigerians To Vote For Sowore.



Photo credit: Independent Nigeria

As the presidential election holds next Saturday, Hon. Harrison Adeyemi, the Afri­can Action Congress (AAC) governorship candidate in Ogun State, has called on Nigerians, especially the na­tion’s teeming youths to vote for his party’s presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore.

Hon. Adeyemi, who spoke in an exclusive interview, said that Sowore remains the only candidate with a revolution­ary agenda that will totally transform the country.

According to him, “None of the candidates of the exist­ing ruling class can bring the needed change in this nation. Only Sowore can.”

Adeyemi stressed that the current scarcity of new cur­rency notes was deliberate and was meant to reduce the votes of Southern candidates in the presidential election to pave the way for a Northern­er candidate to emerge as the nation’s next president.

He urged the youths to shun violence during and af­ter the election, stressing that by the Electoral Act any poll­ing unit where there is a cri­sis, the election there would be cancelled.

2023: Be fair to all political parties for a peaceful election, Umahi tells Security Agencies.



Photo credit: Nigerian Tribune

Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi has charged the Commissioner of Police and other security chiefs in the State to be fair to all political parties for a peaceful election in the State.

Umahi gave the charge during a State security meeting held at the State Executive Council Chambers New Government House, Centenary city Abakaliki.

He then appealed to all candidates of political parties in the state to advise their supporters to follow the part of peace stressing that “let us know that we are brothers and we cannot kill the people we are aspiring to rule”.

