Today’s Headlines: What We’ll do if Niger Junta Didn’t Reinstate President Bozoum — ECOWAS Spits Fire; US Govt Hails Tinubu On Bold Decisions On Niger Crisis

The Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS on Sunday in Abuja vowed to take all measures necessary to restore constitutional order in the Republic of Niger if the Military junta did not restore President Mohamed Bazoum to power within seven days.

“Such measures may include the use of force for this effect, the Chiefs of Defence Staff of ECOWAS are to meet immediately,’’ the leaders said. ECOWAS leaders had in a communique issued at the end of their meeting in Abuja, issued seven ultimatums to the military junta to restore power to Bazoum within seven days.

The communique read by the the President of, the ECOWAS Commission, Dr. Omar Touray, said the leaders rejected any form of purported resignation by President Bazoum and declared him as the only recognized and elected President by ECOWAS, the African Union, and the international community.

The United States government has applauded Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu, for his “bold leadership” on the political crisis in the neighboring Niger Republic, where a military junta seized power from democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum last week.

Tinubu is the chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). LEADERSHIP reports that Tinubu, apart from voicing his rejection of the constitutional change of power in Niger, is currently hosting an extraordinary Summit of the regional bloc on the situation in the West African country in Abuja this Sunday.

However, the US government revealed that it has discussed bilateral and multilateral efforts with Tinubu toward restoring constitutional order in the Niger Republic. US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, disclosed this on Sunday his verified Twitter handle.

President Bola Tinubu has appointed a Special Investigator to probe the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Related Entities amid the trial of Godwin Emefiele.

Daily Trust reported that the president named Jim Osayande Obazee, the Chief Executive Officer, Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN), as the investigator. The President asked the Special Investigator to investigate CBN and key Government Business Entities (GBEs).

He also said Obazee would report directly to his office. “By the fundamental objective outlined in section 15(5) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), this administration is today, continuing the fight against corruption by appointing you as a Special Investigator, to investigate the CBN and Related Entities. This appointment shall be with immediate effect and you are to report directly to my office.”

The Cable had reported how Amadou Abdramane, a colonel-major, announced the removal of President Mohamed Bazoum from office in a late-night address on Wednesday. Abdramane dissolved the country’s constitution, suspended all institutions, and closed the borders.

In what appeared like a protest against the intervention of the French government in Niger, supporters of the junta marched through the streets of Niamey, the country’s capital, waving Russian flags and chanting the name of Vladimir Putin, the Russian president and forcefully denouncing former colonial power, France.

Several people trading at Holy Ghost and Old Park in the Enugu North local government area of Enugu State were brutalized by Nigerian soldiers on Sunday. SaharaReporters learned that goods worth millions of naira belonging to the traders were equally destroyed.

Some of the affected traders who spoke to SaharaReporters on Sunday decried the level of destruction of their goods. They said they did not commit any offense. “As I speak with you, I don’t know what offense we (traders) committed. We have been trading on Sundays at Holy Ghost and Old Park, and we have not had any problems with the state or the security agencies.

“Police always come in the evening time to collect N1,500 from Keke drivers (commercial tricycle riders) and bus drivers. We have not had any issues with them. I was surprised when the soldiers came around 10:34 am today and started attacking us with horsewhips and destroying our businesses. “We didn’t block the road so nothing warranted this barbaric and hateful attack from the Nigerian soldiers,” a trader who gave his name as Ogochukwu Odo narrated.

