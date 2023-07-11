Today’s Headlines: What Tinubu Will Promote As ECOWAS Chair – Dr. Kayode Ajulo; Obasanjo Attacks NASS On Huge Salary Package

What Tinubu will promote as ECOWAS Chair – Ajulo

Photo Credit: p.m.mews

Dr. Kayode Ajulo, a legal practitioner, voiced confidence in President Bola Tinubu’s abilities to foster regional economic growth, transborder security, and the establishment of the rule of law among member nations as ECOWAS President.

This is stated in a statement published on Tuesday following Tinubu’s election as ECOWAS chairman at the just concluded 63rd Ordinary Session in Bissau, Guinea-Bissau.

Ajulo described the event as a big occurrence that will restore Nigeria to its rightful position of leadership in the West African sub-region and on the African continent.

He stated that the development was reassuring and capable of encouraging Nigerians to complete cooperation and unwavering faith in the country’s new leadership.

Obasanjo Attacks NASS On Huge Salary Package

Photo Credit: Independent Nigeria

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo has faulted the alleged huge salaries being enjoyed by the members of the National Assembly.

He spoke in Ado-Ekiti during the Colloquium held in commemoration of the 60th Anniversary of a foremost Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Afe Babalola at the bar.

Speaking on the remuneration of the members of the members of the Nigerian parliament Obasanjo alleged that the legislators did not allow the insitution constitutionally saddled with the responsibility to determine it but decided to fix it themselves.

Photo Credit: Google

He argued that nobody would appreciate democracy until it impacts positively on the lives of the ordinary man.

“By the Nigerian Constitution, the revenue mobilization and fiscal commission was supposed to fix the salaries and emoluments of the members of the National Assembly but they set the constitution aside and decided to fix their salaries. Even,if is constitutional, it is not moral but it is neither constitutional nor moral ” he said.

Obasanjo stated that the democracy of a nation is very important, noting that it is a journey and not a destination.

Reinstate sacked ASUU-LASU 5, CDWR begs Sanwo-Olu

Photo Credit: Sun Nigeria

The Campaign for Democratic and Workers Rights (CDWR) has made a passionate appeal to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to reinstate the sacked five union leaders of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Lagos State University (LASU) branch.

The CDWR, in a statement, recalled that, one year after an appeal committee set up by the university administration recommended the reinstatement of five leaders of ASUU-LASU, the governor, represented by the LASU Governing Council, has refused to implement the recommendation.

In a statement signed by CDWR national chairperson, Rufus Olusesan, and publicity secretary, Chinedu Bosah, the group said an appeal committee set up by the vice-chancellor of LASU, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, headed by Prof. Dapo Asaju, to look into labour disputes rocking the university, submitted its report recommending the recall of the ASUU-LASU leaders, thereby prompting the council to grant approval of the recommendation on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

Oyo Guber: Tribunal Adjourns Till Thursday

Photo Credit: Independent Nigeria

IBADAN – The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Ibadan, the Oyo State capi­tal, on Monday adjourned till Thursday, July 13, 2023, the hearing of the petition filed by the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) against Governor Seyi Makinde’s victory in the March 18, 2023 governorship election.

This followed the motion for withdrawal of the case moved by the party.

Speaking on the decision of the party to withdraw the case after the court session, Oyo State chairman of APM, Adegbenro Fagbemi, said the motion to withdraw the case filed by the party against the emergence of Engr. Seyi Ma­kinde of the Peoples Demo­cratic Party (PDP) as the governor of Oyo State was the best decision the party could make.

Crownprincess (

)