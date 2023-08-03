Today’s Headlines: What Tinubu Told Us –Labour Leaders, Tinubu Meets With NLC, TUC Leaders In Abuja

Labour Leaders: What Tinubu Told Us At Aso Rock.

The leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has spoken about the outcome of the meeting with President Bola Tinubu.

Giving an insight on what transpired at the meeting, NLC President, Joe Ajaero, said Tinubu assured Nigerians that his government would ensure that one of the moribund refineries in the country begins operation by December.

According to him, Tinubu similarly promised to unveil a workable roadmap to the CNG alternative next week.

President Tinubu Meets With NLC, TUC Leaders In Aso Rock.

President Bola Tinubu meet with the leaders of the organised labour; the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) at the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja.

The meeting is holding amid the nationwide strike which led to demonstrations and protests in several parts of the country over the untold hardship brought on Nigerians by the Tinubu administration which is barely two months old.

Labour Returns To Dialogue With FG ‘On Strength Of President’s Commitment.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) have resolved to return to the negotiating table with the Federal Government to tackle what they termed anti-poor people policies.

﻿The announcement was contained in a statement on Wednesday by NLC President Joe Ajaero and TUC President Festus Osifo, coming amid nationwide protests after consecutive fuel price hikes stemming from President Bola Tinubu’s insistence on ending subsidies on petrol spanning decades.

FG Files Contempt Suit Against NLC, TUC Over Protests.

The Federal Government has filed a contempt case against the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) for allegedly resisting an order restricting the unions from embarking on industrial action.

The “notice of consequences of disobedience to order of court” also titled “Form 48,” was filed before the National Industrial Court in Abuja on Wednesday.

