Today’s Headlines: What LP’ll Do After Tribunal Judgment If We Lose-Ifoh, Adebayo Advises Obi; Atiku

What Labour Party’ll do after tribunal judgment if we lose – Ifoh, party’s scribe

Photo credit: The Sun

As Nigerians await the verdict of the 2023 Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) in bated breath, the National Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Obiora Ifoh, says victory was sure going by the tons of evidence tendered in court to knock out tha All Progressives Congress (APC).

In an exclusive interview with Sunday Sun, the LP Spokesman, Mr Ifoh, said that the party would take its case to the highest court in the land, the Supreme Court, in the event it loses out at PEPT.

He also spoke about the expectations of the party in the coming weeks about it and other issues playing out in Nigeria’s political space.

Tribunal: Adebayo advises Obi, Atiku to prepare for 2027

Photo credit: The Sun

As Nigerians alongside the presidential candidates of the People’s Democratic Party PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, await the judgment of the Presidential Elections Tribunal Tribunal (PEPT), the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the February 25 presidential election, Prince Adewole Adebayo, has advised the duo of Atiku and Obi as well as other opposition party members to move on with their lives and start preparing for the 2027 presidential elections.

Adebayo, who handed down the advice on X (@Pres_Adebayo) over the weekend, wanted the petitioners, and indeed, Nigerians to move on, and start preparations for the next general elections in 2027 because, according to him, the petitions were the easiest to dispense by the Tribunal judges since the return of democracy in 1999.

He noted that the petitions lacked merit and were poorly presented.

He said: “This year’s election petitions are the easiest to dispense with since 1999. No need for any judicial acrobatics. They fall within clear jurisprudence and well established precedents. Obi/Labour vs Tinubu/INEC will be dismissed in limine; ditto for Atiku/PDP vs Tinubu/INEC. These petitions lack merit and are poorly presented, abysmally unproved and comically argued. The APM’s half-hearted petition is a pre-election mongrel with no pedigree in electoral litigation. The judges are not to blame. All opposition elements should prepare for 2027 elections.”

Photo credit: Google

I Duly Resign From Your Party, Otti Replies APC

Photo credit: Independent Nigeria

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has replied the All Progressives Congress (APC) in particular and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which are challenging his victory during the last governorship election in the state with a testimony that he never formally resigned his membership of the latter before contesting the election in March.

It would be recalled that two witnesses told the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Umuahia that Governor Otti did not resign his membership of the APC before contesting the governorship on the platform of Labour Party

Friday Ugorji, who testified as PW2 in the governorship election petition filed by Chief Ikechi Emenike of the APC said that he is the chairman of Ward 5, Isiala Ngwa South LGA and that Alex Otti is the number one in the ward’s party register of APC.

Replying to the the allegation, the governor, through a press statement signed by Mr Ferdinand Ekeoma, his Special Adviser (Media & Publicity), said his attention had been drawn to the false allegation.

The statement read: “The attention of the governor of Abia state has been drawn to the ridiculous report being sponsored and circulated by some wailing opposition politicians who are at the tribunal to challenge his victory, alleging that the governor did not resign his membership of the All Progress Congress (APC) before joining Labour Party, on whose platform he contested and won the March 18 governorship election.”

The press statement said the governor had chosen to ignore both PDP and APC but that his silence was creating panic in the minds of his supporters, hence his resolve to address the issue.

Ex- APC National Chairman In Trouble Over Illegal Sale Of Family Property In Nasarawa.

Photo credit: Independent Nigeria

The immediate past National Chairman of the ruling All Progressive Congress APC Senator Abdullahi Adamu is currently in trouble over illegal acquisition of a house property belonging to the family of former plateau state Chairman of the defaunt National Party of Nigeria, NPN, Alhaji Yahaya Sabo, for over 25 years without payment.

The House property had been sold the to state government which the government rented the flats to the Federal Radio Co-operation of Nigeria FRCN North Central zonal Office Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital.

The family have threaten to to close the Radio Nigeria North Central Zonal office in Lafia if the former APC National Chairman continue to occupy the property in the state capital.

Speaking to Journalists in Lafia, at weekend, first son of the the former NPN Chairman, Alhaji Mohammed Yahaya Sabo alleged that the first civilian governor of the state, Abdullahi Adamu illegally acquired the property belonging to their late father for PDP during his tenure as the governor of the state.

Mohammed Sabo, alleged that Abdullahi Adamu pleaded with their late father to assist PDP with the property to use as their temporary office which was gladly obliged because Adamu was their father’s boy.

Crownprinces2 (

)