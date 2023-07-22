Today’s Headlines: What Jonathan Told World Leaders, Buhari In Borno As Zulum’s Son Weds

What Jonathan told world leaders in Cambodia

Former Nigerian President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has charged global leaders to seek to enthrone peace in the world through the practice of true democracy and people-oriented leadership in their respective countries.

Jonathan also made a case for good governance, which he described as the trigger for political stability, progress and inclusive development, adding that world leaders should commit to building on the common ground of promoting a democratic culture anchored on justice and solidarity among all peoples.

The former President stated this on Saturday in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, at the International Leadership Conference, jointly organised by the International Association of Parliamentarians for Peace (IAPP) and the Asian Vision Institute (AVI).

Buhari, Shettima, Governors In Borno As Zulum’s Son Weds

Maiduguri, the state capital of Borno State, on Saturday was alive when the first son of governor Babagana Zulum, got married on Saturday.

The wedding fatiha took place at the Maiduguri central mosque within the palace of Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai Elkanemi.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari stood as representative of the groom, while Vice-President Kashim Shettima stood for the bride.

Twelve gold coins were paid as bride price by the groom to fulfill the legal right in Islam.

Don’t Make Former Kaduna Governor, El-Rufai Minister Over Alleged Embezzlement Of N32Billion, Group Tells Tinubu

A group under the umbrella of Forum for Transparency and Accountability in Governance on Friday urged President Bola Tinubu not to succumb to pressure from any politician with pending fraud cases in court or at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) to be appointed into his cabinet in the guise of party loyal member.

The call on the President comes amid the public expectation of his list of ministerial nominees.

President Tinubu has a statutory period of 60 days from the inauguration day to make the list available to the upper legislative chamber for screening.

The transparency group in a statement jointly signed by its Convener, Dr Bala Musa Mustapha, Secretary General, Mr Nouel Malama and Director of Publicity, Nafisa Hamid Jika respectively maintained that President Tinubu should tread with caution and not appoint politicians with questionable character into his cabinet.

Reactions as Fubara nullifies Wike’s recruitment into Rivers varsity

Governor Siminialayi Fubara cancellation of recent recruitment concluded by his predecessor, Chief Nyesom Wike, into Rivers state owned Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE), Port Harcourt, has thrown over 1700 affected staff in disarray and stakeholders are reacting to it.

Fubara’s administration in a statement by the Commissioner for Education, Prof. Prince Chinedu Mmom announced the cancellation, citing irregularities and disobedience to directives by management of the varsity.

The statement read, “The Government of Rivers State has observed with dismay, the inconsistencies/irregularities and flagrant disobedience to the directives concerning just concluded recruitment exercise at the IAUE, Rumuolumeni, Port Harcourt.

“Therefore, the recent employment exercise conducted by the management of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Port Harcourt is hereby cancelled.

“All appointment letters issued and received are hereby nullified and affected persons directed to return the letters to office of the Registrar of the institution, other employment related properties such as ID Cards in their possession to office of the Head of Service, Rivers State immediately.

“A proper and credible recruitment exercise shall be conducted in due course.”

