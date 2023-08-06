Today’s Headlines: What I Told Tinubu About Maryam Shetty- Ganduje, We’ve Learned Lessons — Yakubu

Ganduje: What I Told Tinubu About Maryam Shetty

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Gnaduje, has given some clarifications on the controversy surrounding former ministerial nominee, Maryam Shetty.

Daily Trust had reported how President Bola Tinubu replaced Shetty with Mariya Mahmoud Bunkure who served as a commissioner when Ganduje was governor.

Admitting that the social media outrage that trailed Shetty’s appointment led to her removal, the former governor said social media is very powerful.

2023 Poll: We’ve learned lessons — Yakubu

The National Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, has said lessons have been learned from the 2023 general elections and that there would be an improvement in the forthcoming circle elections in Kogi, Imo, and Bayelsa states.

He added that the commission is satisfied with the feedback it got during the 2023 post-election review organized by the commission.

Speaking during the just concluded three-day review of the 2023 elections in Lagos, the INEC boss disclosed that most of the issues raised and recommendations made to improve the Nation’s elections would be tested in the coming elections in Kogi, Imo, and Bayelsa.

“We promised Nigerians that we were going to hold the election review meeting and conclude it within one month. We started on the 4th of July, and today is the 4th of August. The response has been overwhelming. Remember, we started with the state-level consultation with the RECs, we had an engagement with the transport unions, we then met with the State collation of the presidential election in Abuja, and then we had engagements with political parties and civil organizations, among others. So overall, we are encouraged by the response of stakeholders across the board and the quality of the contributions they have made.

Asked about the challenges that popped up during the review, he said, The number of challenges that came up, technology for voter accreditation, and result management, have been some of the issues raised, and recommendations made.

“The issue of electoral logistics, so that elections can start promptly, also includes the production and collection of Permanent voter Cards, PVCs, among others. We are harvesting all the issues and all the recommendations, and those that require administrative actions by the commission would be dealt with, but those that require amendment to the existing laws, be it the electoral act of 2022 or the constitution, we will harvest and approach the National Assembly for consideration. “

Three in police net over doctor’s death

The Police Command in Lagos State has confirmed the arrest of three persons over the death of Dr Vware Diaso at the General Hospital in Lagos.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest on Saturday to the Agency of Nigeria in Lagos.

Hundeyin, who did not mention the identities of the suspects, said that the police had begun investigation into the case.

NAN reports that a faulty elevator at the General Hospital, Odan, Lagos, claimed the life of a medical doctor, Vware Diaso, who was working at the facility.

Kano govt to support 250 cooperative groups

The Kano State Government will activate and support 250 cooperative groups across the state as part of an empowerment strategy.

The newly appointed Special Adviser to Gov. Abba Kabiru Yusuf on Cooperatives, Jamilu Kiru made this known to newsmen on Sunday.

Kiru, a former member of the House of Representatives, said: “Governor Abba Yusuf has a comprehensive socio-economic development plan for our dear Kano state.

“He is determined to stimulate and enhance commerce and industrialisation, energy, security as well as climate change initiatives in the state.

