Today’s Headlines: What Happened When Obi Visited Alaba Market In Lagos, CSOs To PMB; Sack EFCC Boss

What happened when Peter Obi visited Alaba Market in Lagos today.

photo credit: PM

The Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi received a grand reception at the Alaba International Market, Ojo area of Lagos on Saturday.

Thousands of Igbo traders stormed the market to welcome him in what seems to be show-of-force in Lagos. Ojo area of Lagos is mostly populated by the Igbo and Obi felt at home.

Large crowd at Alaba Market when the LP’s presidential candidate visited.

Photo credit: Google

As he embarked on a road show as he was leaving the market with thousands of traders following him and chanting ‘Obi, Obi, Obi.’

He drove from Alaba Market to the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), venue of his presidential rally in Lagos. There was a massive gridlock as he made his way out of the market with huge crowd following him.

CSOs To Buhari: Sack EFCC Boss.

Photo credit: Dailytrust

Over 40 anti-corruption Civil Society Organisations Friday called for the sack of the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa, over what they described as alleged disobedience of court orders and the seeming politicisation of the agency’s activities.

The anti-corruption CSOs alleged that the EFCC, under Bawa, had chosen to become an institution known for “brazenly disobeying orders of courts in such a manner that does not only undermine the institutions of Nigeria’s democracy but also indicates a contradiction to the anti-corruption agenda of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.”

APC unhappy our rally was not stoned in Kano — PDP.

Photo credit: Nigerian Tribune

The Presidential Campaign Management Committee has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of being unsettled by “the peaceful, stone-free and resounding rally” of the main opposition party in Kano last Thursday.

Hence, the ruling party is harping on the slip of tongue that happened to the PDP National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, while addressing supporters at the rally.

Senator Dino Melaye spokesperson and Director Public Affairs of the committee made the assertion in a statement on Saturday, noting that the “fractured, factionalised and fading” APC could not muster another reaction “after the impressive outing than to make a song and dance of what was by its own admission a slip of tongue of the urbane and intellectually savvy Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).”

Local govts dead under Makinde, says APC’s Alli.

Photo credit: The Nation

The local government system is dead in Oyo State under the Governor Seyi Makinde administration, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Oyo South Senatorial District in the forthcoming general elections, Sharafadeen Alli, has said

According to him, Makinde had so stifled local governments that they now only exist on paper.

Alli, a former Chief of Staff and Secretary to the Oyo State Government, said LG chairmen cannot execute any project anymore, because they rely solely on Makinde’s approval before they can to do anything.

He spoke in Ibadan while featuring as a guest on a programme organised by the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Oyo State council.

Alli said he was in the race to attract more federal presence to the senatorial district and promised to support local government autonomy when elected.

Gov Badaru’s aide remanded in Prison for exposing substandard multi-billion naira road projects.

Photo credit: Nigerian Tribune

The Jigawa governor’s media aide, Malam Habibu Muhammad Ringim has been remanded in prison for allegedly exposing substandard road projects by a popular contractor in the state.

Reports from the state indicated that the special assistant to the JIgawa state governor, Alhaji Mohammed Badaru Abubakar on Media Content Development, Malam Habibu Muhammad Ringim exposed the contractor for executing the substandard road projects in the State.

Online Tribune in the state gathered that Malam Habibu Muhammad is being detained in prison, following a radio programme he did accusing a contractor of executing substandard road projects in the state.

