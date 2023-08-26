Today’s Headlines: What God Told Me About Tinubu Presidency– Ayodele, Gunmen Kill 2 Customs Officers In Kebbi

What God Told Me About Tinubu Presidency– Ayodele

Photo Credit: Sun papers

The man of God in charge of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele, has said that the spiritual implication of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s election mantra, Emi l’okan, covers the ongoing election petitions against him, declaring that “only God can stop Tinubu from completing his tenure as President.”

The renowned seer made this remark on the sideline of the launch of the 2023/2024 ‘Warnings to the Nations’, a compendium of prophecies for Nigeria and other countries of the world.

The book, which is the 29th edition, also covers prophecies about government agencies, parastatals, organisations both in Nigeria and across the world.

Primate Ayodele described the turnout of the event as it concerns Tinubu’s emergence as a vindication of his prophecy about the mantra.

“When I revealed that ‘Emi l’okan’ was spiritual, some people became angry and started criticizing me. But I thank God that the turn of events has vindicated me. The man in question invoked the spirit of ‘Emi l’okan’ to win the election. Even the ongoing court matters are also covered by this mantra. That is the area Atiku and Obi do not understand. They refuse to understand that politics is spiritual. Before you aspire to occupy a position you must seek the face of God first. Only God can remove Tinubu as it stands now,” he said.

Photo Credit || Google

Gunmen Kill 2 Customs Officers In Kebbi

Photo credit: punch newspaper

The Nigeria Customs Service, Kebbi State Command, has confirmed the killing of two of its personnel by gunmen suspected to be bandits in the state on Thursday.

The spokesman for the command in the state Assistant Superintendent of Customs, Mubarak Mustapha, confirmed this in a press statement he made available to newsmen in the state on Friday morning.

The statement confirmed that the team who were on a stop-and-search operation along the Bunza – Dankingari- Koko road when the suspected bandits in a Toyota Corolla car engaged them in a shootout.

Don’t Underate APC, Diri Tells Bayelsa PDP

Photo Credit:Punch papers

Ahead of the November 11 governorship election, Bayelsa State Governor and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Duoye Diri, has called on party leaders and members not to ignore the threats posed by the opposition, particularly the All Progressives Congress.

The governor stated this on Thursday at the PDP national secretariat, Abuja was during the inaugural meeting of the party’s national campaign council for the governorship election.

According to Diri, while his stewardship in the past four years had impacted positively on the people; it would be wrong for the PDP faithful to think that the election was already in the bag of the PDP.

He said, “One thing I would like to point out is that the election we are going into is an election, like everyone has said, we believe that we have won. But there is a popular saying in my place that when a blind man tells you that he is going to stone you, it means that he is standing on top of a stone. So let us not take our opponents, especially the APC, for granted. In Bayelsa, I would like to let you know that this election is across party lines. So, we are not going there to deride APC.

Katsina United appoints new team manager

Abdulahi Amin Jariri has been appointed the team manager of Nigeria Professional Football League side, Katsina United.

Jariri was appointed after the sack of Babawo Shantali by the club’s management.

The reshuffling is aimed at re-structuring the club for more development and efficiency.

He is expected to resume duty with immediate effect as the Chanji Boys intensify their preparations for the upcoming season.

Katsina United recently appointed Tony Bolus as their new head coach following the departure of Usman Abdullah.

