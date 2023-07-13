Today’s Headlines: What Atiku Should Be Worried About – Ortom; Presidential Pol: APC Already Preparing For Re-run – LP

What Atiku should be worried about – Ortom

Samuel Ortom, the immediate past governor of Benue State, in response to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s hostile remarks against him, says the PDP presidential candidate in the 2023 elections should instead be worried about the reason G5-governors rejected him at the polls.

Ortom said rather than Atiku being angry because he was rejected by the G5- governors, he should be worried about the reason he was rejected.

Ortom was reacting to a statement made by Atiku through his media aide, Phrank Shaibu accusing him and other G-5 members of seeking appointment and protection from prosecution from the Federal Government.

Atiku had described former Governor Ortom as one of the worst governors in the history of Nigeria.

But responding, Ortom reiterated the stand of the G-5 and said that the group stood for justice, equity, and fairness.“

Atiku is angry because Governor Ortom and his colleagues in the G-5 refused to be used by him as ‘Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs)’ to circumvent and thwart the resolve of Nigerians to produce a President from the southern region.

Presidential Poll: APC already preparing for re-run — LP

ABUJA — The National Chairman of the Labour Party, Mr. Julius Abure, has urged members of the party to be alert, following information available to him that the All Progressives Congress, APC, was already preparing for a possible re-run of the 2023 presidential election.

This, he explained, was because the ruling party was aware the tide was heavily tilted against it in the ongoing legal challenge to the presidential election results as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Police descend on kidnappers in Anambra, kill 2

The Police Command in Anambra, in collaboration with the state vigilantes, have descended on kidnappers in the state.

The joint effort has neutralised two kidnappers at Ichida Community in Anaocha area of Anambra.

The newly-posted Commissioner of Police, Mr Aderemi Adeoye, disclosed this at a news conference on Wednesday in Awka.

He said security operatives rescued a female victim unhurt in the attack on Tuesday at 8:13 p.m.Two members of the notorious gang were neutralised, and we recovered one Ak47 rifle, two pump action guns, two Ak47 magazines, 32 live ammunition and one Highlander jeep belonging to the victim.

“Preliminary information reveals the deadly gang of eight, operating with two vehicles – a grey Highlander jeep and a white Lexus 350, abducted the victim in her Ash Highlander jeep.

“Investigation is ongoing to track the remaining gang members,” he said.

Reps to investigate NIMASA over ‘phoney contracts, lopsided appointments

’The house of representatives has resolved to set up an ad hoc committee to investigate alleged corruption allegations against the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion moved by Kingsley Chinda from Rivers and four other lawmakers during the plenary session on Wednesday.

In the motion, the lawmakers accused Bashir Jamoh, director-general of NIMASA, of gross mismanagement of funds and awarding “fictitious contracts”.

The legislators claimed there are “unwholesome and corrupt practices” in the agency such as the award of “questionable and phoney contracts, fraudulent forex transactions and lopsided placement of directors”.

Allegations such as abuse of office and lopsided appointment and placement of directors of the agency in favour of some interests to the detriment of others is in breach of section 14 (3) of the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), as well as other unwholesome practices within the agency,” the motion reads.

There are alleged cases of round-tripping and under declaration of foreign exchange earnings from the agency’s foreign accounts.

“These allegations are of grave nature to be swept under the carpet or dismissed with a wave of the hand, particularly as it relates to economic losses on the part of the government.

