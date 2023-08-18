Today’s Headlines: What Akpabio Said About Obi Presence At Barau Son’s Wedding, Falana Sues CBN

What Akpabio Said About Obi’s Presence At Barau’s Son’s Wedding

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has described the presence of Peter Obi, Presidential Candidate of Labour Party, at the wedding Fatiha of the son of the Deputy Senate President, Abdullahi Barau Jibrin, as a sign of “united Nigeria”.

Akpabio who spoke after the wedding Fatiha event in Kano on Friday added that the presence of many high profile personalities at the ceremony attested to the fact that Barau is a man of the people.

He said, “You can see that even the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi and his people are here; this tells you that Nigeria will remain united as one entity.”

Daily Trust reports that Vice-President Kashim Shetima, who stood as the representative of the groom, led top chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the event.

Falana sues CBN, says floating of naira ‘illegal’

Human rights lawyer Femi Falana, SAN, has slammed the floating of the naira by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Falana also disclosed that he is challenging the decision to float the naira in court, noting that it is ‘illegal’.

On June 14, when the naira was trading at a range of 730 to 755 against the dollar at the Investors and Exporters window, the CBN allegedly instructed Deposit Money Banks to allow the naira to float freely against international currencies. Currently, according to the CBN website, the exchange rate is listed as N744 to N746.

However, speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, on Friday, Falana argued that according to the CBN Act, the central bank is obligated to set the exchange rate.

Subsidy removal: AbdulRazaq heads NEC’s committee to negotiate with labour

The national economic council (NEC) says it has set up a five-man committee to negotiate with the leadership of labour unions in the country to resolve the crisis relating to the removal of the petrol subsidy.

The NEC is made up of governors of the 36 states, the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and other co-opted government officials.

Speaking in Abuja on Thursday, at the end of the council’s meeting chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima, Babagana Zulum, governor of Borno, said NEC has also asked state governments to dialogue with the unions.

“A committee made up of Anambra state governor, Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) chairman and others have been nominated to interface with labour,” Zulum told State House correspondents.

Subsidy: Kwara Govt Speaks On FG’s Palliatives, Inaugurates Distribution Committee

Kwara State Government has confirmed receipt of N2bn out of the N4bn relief funds that the Federal Government released for purchase of rice to be distributed en masse to vulnerable members of the public in the state.

The state also said it awaits a balance of N2bn of the funds as well as N1bn worth of maize (40,000 bags) which the Central Bank of Nigeria is selling to each state from the national strategic reserve.

We wish to explain in context the details of the N5bn Federal Government’s relief package earlier reported in the media. Each state is to receive N4bn to purchase bags of rice in the current market value and distribute same to citizens in the state, with the most vulnerable persons as the first priority. This is as agreed at the National Economic Council,” Chief Press Secretary to the Governor Rafiu Ajakaye told a news briefing on Friday.

Abbas reshuffles committee chairs after Yusuf Sununu’s ministerial appointment

Tajudeen Abbas, speaker of the house of representatives, has reshuffled some committee chairpersons after the ministerial appointment of Yusuf Sununu, lawmaker from Kebbi state.

On Wednesday, President Bola Tinubu named Sununu as minister of state for education.

On July 27, Abbas announced the names of lawmakers who will chair 134 standing committees in the green chamber.

On Thursday, the speaker announced the reshuffling of committee chairpersons following Sununu’s appointment.

