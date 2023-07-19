Today’s Headlines: What Adamu Did Wrong As National Chairman – Onilu; Tinubu’s ministerial list: More Trouble Awaits APC – Ayodele

What Abdullahi Adamu’s Did Wrong As National Chairman–Onilu

Photo Credit:Vanguard papers

A former Publicity Secretary of the ruling All Progressive Progressive Congress, APC, Lanre Isa-Onilu, has justified what Senator Abdullahi Adamu did wrong as the National Chairman of the party.

According to him, immediately after Adamu came in, he failed to continue the process of reconciliation which the party had embarked on before he became chairman.

Recall that Adamu and the APC National Secretary, Iyiola Omisore had respectively resigned their positions on Sunday.

Senator Abubakar Kyari emerged as the new APC National Chairman and announced Adamu and Omisore’s resignation as national officers of the party.

Noting that Adamu was the chairman of the APC reconciliation committee, Isa-Onilu said he was expected to provide the atmosphere for reconciliation of the warring parties across the structures of the party all over the country.

He said, “As the chairman you will expect him not to be partisan within the party. He was supposed to be neutral which somehow he didn’t do. Sequel to the primary election you have the national chairman of a party who became the chief sponsor of one of the candidates in a way that suggested some illegality.

More Trouble Awaits APC – Primate Ayodele

Photo Credit:Daily Post Nigeria

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has warned of more crises awaiting the All Progressives Congress, APC after President Bola Tinubu releases his ministerial list.

Primate Ayodele warned that some high-ranking APC members would rise against the party and cause a state of dilemma.

In a statement by his Media Aide, Olutosin Osho, Ayodele said some APC members would rise for revenge for being ignored by the president.

The Primate Ayodele said: ‘’More destruction awaits APC in the coming days. After the ministerial list, some will rise up to revenge within the party and members will begin to work against the party.

“The party will be in a state of dilemma, the party will begin internal crisis.’’

Tinubu is expected to submit his ministerial list to the senate for screening soon.

Photo Credit:Google

Fuel Price Hike Beginning Of Hard Times, says LP

Photo Credit:Punch papers

The leadership of the Labour Party on Tuesday condemned the new hike in the price of petrol in the country, saying the development heralds the beginning of hard times for Nigerians.

While lamenting that the masses don’t deserve the current treatment being meted out to them, the opposition party nevertheless stated that it warned Nigerians against voting for the government of All Progressives Congress for continuity.

Nigerians woke on Tuesday to behold the news that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has adjusted the pump price from N540 to N617 per litre.

Speaking with State House correspondents shortly after a closed-door meeting with Vice President Kashim Shettima, the Group Chief Executive Officer of the NNPC Limited, Mele Kyari, has attributed the rise in petrol pump prices in Nigeria to market forces.

According to him, the new pump price reflects the dynamics of a market-regulated pricing model.

Reacting in a statement titled ‘Latest Petroleum Pump Price Increase: Nigeria will overcome the taskmaster in our land’, National Publicity Secretary of LP, Obiora Ifoh, disclosed that the development will further widen the berth between the rich and the poor.

Tinubu Reviews Proposed N8,000 Cash Palliative

Photo Credit:Punch papers

President Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, said his administration will review its earlier plan to distribute monthly cash grants of N8,000 to 12 million households for six months as part of efforts to assuage the hardship occasioned by fuel subsidy removal.

This followed public criticism of the policy with organised labour saying it falls far from the level of intervention required to ease the pains of vulnerable Nigerians.

“The President has directed that…the N8,000 conditional cash transfer programmed envisaged to bring succour to most vulnerable households be reviewed immediately,” a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Dele Alake, read late Tuesday.

Alake said the new directive is “deference to the views expressed by Nigerians against it.”

Tinubu directed that the whole gamut of the palliative package of government be unveiled to Nigerians.

He also ordered the immediate release of fertilisers and grains to approximately 50 million farmers and households respectively in all 36 states and the FCT.

YAHAYA (

)