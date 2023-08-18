Today’s Headlines: We’ve Reduced Debt To N92bn—Ondo Govt; No Instant Solution To Nigeria’s Problems – Tinubu

We’ve Reduced Debt To N92bn—Ondo govt

Ondo state government said on Thursday that despite inheriting about N220 billion from the immediate past administration, the current administration of Rotimi Akeredolu has been able to reduce the debt to N92 billion.

The state Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Emammuel Igbasan, who stated this during an interactive session with journalists, said the state was not owing up to N10 billion as conceptual

Igbasan, who assured the people of the state that no stone will be left unturned to stimulate the economy before the expiration of Akeredolu’s administration,

According to him, the current administration’s decision to engage the input of the citizens on its budgeting processes in 2017 helped the state receive several global partnerships.

The commissioner explained that the 30-year development plan rolled out by the state was designed to help the state meet its needs by the year 2054 after a critical assessment of its assets, potential, and capabilities.

Igbasan, while speaking on the development of the coastal communities, said plans are underway by the state government to tackle the sea incursion in the state.

He specifically said that the incursion in the Ayetoro community has remained a challenge to the state government, saying that the sea incursion faced by Ayetoro’s residents has been a source of worry for Governor Akeredolu.

No Instant Solution To Nigeria's Problems–Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has said that the solution to Nigeria’s problem cannot be like instant coffee, noting that what the country is going through is like the pain of birth but after it will come merriment.

Speaking at the public presentation of “Brutally Frank,” the autobiography of elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, in Abuja on Thursday, he affirmed that the country is going through a difficult stage, but assured that the problems will be surmounted.

Tinubu pointed out that the federal government has started to provide palliatives such as the distribution of grains and provision of mass transit buses.

Tinubu, who was represented by the Secretary of the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, said that even though Nigeria is structurally complex and structurally difficult, it is not difficult to manage.

He added: “Your Excellency, this country’s structurally complex and structurally difficult but can never be difficult to manage. And that is why the President said I should tell you our polarities, our diverse cultures, languages; our religions constitute a source of strength.

“And since he came in, he has demonstrated enough for the management of this diversity through appointment of person, citizens to key strategic positions for the past many years, no south east indigenes have been appointed to the position of Minister of works. That is part of management of this diversity.

“And he has also asked me to tell this gathering that we are going through a difficult phase in the history of this country. But these pains are pains of birth, birth of a new nation. And that if you want to celebrate a child, a baby, and then the mother must go through some pain. But at the end of the day, there is joy. There is merriment when the baby arrives. And we will certainly be there.

“Solutions to problems can never be as instant as coffee. But we must certainly be there.

“I know the removal of fuel subsidy has created some things. And that is why palliatives are being put in place of 100 trucks, fertilizers have been sent to the States, 100 trucks of grains have been sent and more are coming and more buses are also coming.

“We can endure this for a moment. What we’re going through today is for a better tomorrow. Nations are great because citizens have hope. They have hope that tomorrow will be better than today.”

Edo Govt Boosts Learning, Distributes Teaching Tablets

The Edo State Government on Thursday extended its e-learning initiatives to secondary and technical schools in its bid to modernise education and elevate learning outcomes.

This expansion involves providing educational tablets to a cohort of 414 educators from technical and secondary schools across the state.

By the end of September 2023, a total of 1,000 tablets will have been distributed.

The Commissioner for Education, Dr Joan Owe, while speaking at the commencement of the programme, underscored the state government’s commitment to sustaining the technology-driven transformation in education.

She said, “By September, educational tablets will reach teachers and students in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges, as well as secondary schools throughout the State.

“The focal point of this endeavour is to train educators who can effectively disseminate their knowledge to their peers, fostering a self-sustaining cycle of innovation and advancement within the education ecosystem,” Dr Owe emphasised.

Dr Owe accentuated the pivotal roles that teachers play in propelling the transformative influence of technology in education.

“Your role here is to become trainers; I want to extend my congratulations to you for volunteering to be trainers and for being selected out of the many who applied.

“This is an exceptional opportunity for any committed professional. It’s not a one-time event; our training efforts will persist. Being part of this programme means you are now within our sphere of influence,” she added.

Dr Owe assured the educators of the State Government’s unwavering support in fulfilling their responsibilities.

“We are fully dedicated to providing you with all the necessary tools for excelling in your roles as trainers,” she pledged.

She encouraged open channels of communication and urged teachers to provide constructive feedback as they navigated the new technological landscape.

Addressing the EDOSTAR fellows, who comprised nearly half of the trainees, the commissioner stated, “Your current activities can be seen as a probationary period.

We aspire to employ a new generation of teachers who are deeply committed to their profession.

“The State Government cannot continue investing in teachers’ salaries if our children are not reaping the benefits of quality education.

To become a teacher in Edo State, you must embody professionalism, competence, teachability, and the willingness to make a transformative impact.

“The evaluation process will commence this academic year. Only those who meet these expectations will receive appointment letters, while those who do not will be released from their roles.”

“This training session marked the inception of testing and adapting the functionalities of the teaching tablets. The overarching vision is to equip all students and educators in public schools with these tablets as supplementary tools, enhancing the overall teaching and learning experience in alignment with global standards.

“The distributed tablets are equipped with an array of features designed to facilitate effective teaching and learning activities.

These features include scripted lessons, academic calendars, harmonised timetables, and the ability to manage data.

These tablets act as a centralised database, fostering engagement among teachers, administrators, students, and parents.

“The integration of technology into the teaching and learning process represents a significant stride towards a more streamlined and competitive education system.

This approach harnesses multimedia resources to enrich the knowledge and skills of teachers and students, ultimately facilitating competency-based learning.

This advancement heralds a momentous step towards streamlined administrative processes, improved data management, and enhanced collaboration between parents and teachers.

Reflecting on this initiative, teachers and EdoSTAR fellows expressed gratitude to the state government for its resolute commitment to transformation.

Mr Ernest Ogoanah, an EdoSTAR from Edo College, lauded the provision of tablets catering to the needs of teachers, students, and parents, deeming it innovative and expecting it to enhance accountability through a comprehensive management system.

Edo CP Decorates 247 Newly-Promoted Officers

Photo Credit:Nigerian Tribune

Edo State Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Dankwara, has decorated 247 officers recently promoted from the rank of Inspectors to Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP) at the command headquarters in Benin City.

CP Dankwara congratulated the newly-promoted police officers just as he enjoined them to be more professional in the discharge of their duties as to whom much is given, much is expected.

“Promotion comes from God. Since we are lucky to have it, we should rejoice over what God has given us.

“I am in the command, as I am proclaiming here today (Wednesday), we are decorating you with the new rank on behalf of the Inspector-General of Police and the Police Service Commission that deemed it necessary, worthy of this rank…you have become full-fledged, gazetted officers of the Nigeria Police,” he said.

He told the promotees to bring their experience to bear and be role models to their subordinates.

“I hope you are going to use this rank effectively for the betterment of the Nigeria Police Force, for the betterment of Edo State Police Command and the betterment of your families.

“I believe with this rank, new assignments, new portfolios will be given, if not all of you but to some of you. I believe you will do well,” he stated.

Among the decorated newly-promoted officers are ASP Cosmas Iduh, ASP Bamidele Samuel, ASP Supolb Lorkohol Edward and ASP Ensen Veren.

Speaking on behalf of others, ASP Yusuf Enoch Shedrack thanked CP Dankwara for providing the leadership that culminated in the promotion.

He promised to use the new rank professionally and to the advancement of the Nigeria Police and the public.

Also present at the event were other management officers of the state police command.

