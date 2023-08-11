Today’s Headlines: We’ve No Business With Dokubo–Army; Niger: If we don’t do it, no one will —Tinubu Declares As ECOWAS Orders Standby Force

Private Military: We’ve No Business With Dokubo – Army

Nigerian Army has distanced itself from claims by ex-Niger Delta militant leader Asari Dokubo of owning a private military licensed by the Nigerian government.

Source: Leadership

The director of Army public relations, Brig-gen Onyema Nwachukwu when contacted said the Nigerian Army was not in any partnership with Dokubo and his private military. He said the army has never fought side by side with him or the organization he represents. Dokubo had in a viral video claimed that he owns a private military that is licensed by the federal government and that he has been fighting along the Armed Forces of Nigeria in Niger, Plateau, Abia, Imo, and some parts of Rivers.

He also claimed that the communities his men operate have been giving accolades and commendationstion. “I don’t have an army but I have a private military company that was engaged by the Nigerian government and I have been doing the work for the Nigerian State. Private military companies exist all over the world. We have black waters, we have Wagner. We have so many private military companies.

If we don’t do it, no one will – Tinubu declares

President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria has said the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is committed to ensuring democracy returns to the Niger Republic.

Source: Daily Post Nigeria

Tinubu stated this while delivering his closing remarks at the second ECOWAS extraordinary summit held in Abuja on Thursday. Top on the agenda was the political impasse in the land-locked country after the military junta defied the ECOWAS deadline to reinstate President Mohamed Bazoum. After the deliberations, the bloc resolved to deploy standby military troops to restore constitutional order in Niger.

“We have exhibited great membership, dedication, and patriotism and have recognized the danger facing our dear neighbor, Niger,” Tinubu, who is the ECOWAS chairperson, said. “All is not lost yet. The outcome of this summit is a testament to the power of collaboration and unity. We have reaffirmed our commitment to the people of Niger and the progress of the entire ECOWAS community.

Peller Lauds Sanusi Lamido’s Effort In Bridging Nations For Peace

The Ayedero of Yorubaland, Hon (Dr.) Shina Abiola Peller has commended the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the 14th Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, for taking courageous action in bridging nations for peace amidst the turmoil in Niger Republic.

Source: Independent Nigeria

Hon Peller made the commendation in a statement shared on his verified social media platforms and with the media on Friday, where he described Sanusi Lamido as an inspiring and courageous leader who strives to make a difference beyond borders in ensuring that democracy is restored to the Niger Republic peacefully.

The Ayedero of Yorubaland, meaning the promoter of peace, stressed that leadership is about taking responsibility, making a positive impact during a trying period, and not just about holding positions in government. He, therefore, charged others to take a cue from the exemplary leadership action of the former Central Bank governor in making selfless and courageous efforts geared towards making a difference in African countries and the world at large.

Obi Congratulates Students Who Won 2023 International Debate Championship In Malaysia

Former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has extended heartfelt congratulations to the Nigeria Debate Team, particularly Team Anambra, for their triumphant win at the 2023 International Debate Championship held in Malaysia.

Source: Channel Television

The winning team, representing Nigeria, was composed of students from St. Michael’s Model Comprehensive Secondary School, Nimo; All Hallows Seminary, Onitsha; and Mater Amabilis, Umuoji. Significantly, these schools were among the mission institutions returned to their original proprietors during Obi’s tenure as Governor.

In his congratulatory message, Obi praised the students for their “intellectual sagacity” and dedication to education. He emphasized how their achievement magnifies them as “victorious ambassadors of excellence” on a global platform. Highlighting the enduring legacy of his educational policies, Obi remarked, “This win corroborates my consistent message that ‘education is the best investment any government can make for its citizens’.”

