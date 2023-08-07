Today’s Headlines: We’ve learned lessons-Yakubu; Navy dismisses Tompolo’ Tantita intelligence report

2023 Poll: We have learned lessons- Yakubu

The national chairman of INEC, Professor Yakubu Mahmood, said that they have learned their lessons from the last general elections and that in the forthcoming election circle in Kogi state, Imo state, and Bayelsa states.

Yakubu Mahmood made the statement during the just concluded 3-day review of the 2p23 elections in Lagos.

Professor Yakubu added that they are very happy with the feedback they got from the Nigerians during the post-election review the commission organised. He said all the recommendations they have gotten, they will go to the drawing board and see how to improve the electoral process.

Oil theft: Navy dismisses Tompolo’s Tantita intelligence report.

The Nigerian Navy has said that the outcome of an investigation into the allegation of oil theft involving the monitor tanker Praisel, showed that the allegation was totally wrong, unfounded and mischievous.

Tompolo had on Saturday raised suspicion over the vessel. He noted that the vessel intercepted by it’s personnel ought to be sailing to Lagos and not Bonny, and that the document including naval clearance tendered showed that the vessel’s destination is Lagos.

However, Naval headquarters, through its director of information, Commodore Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan, today said that Tantita’s intelligence concerning the vessel and its product was wrong.

Tinubu and I had no idea how Maryam Shetty’s name made the ministerial list- Ganduje, APC chairman

The national chairman of the APC, Alhaji Abdullahi Gamduje, has disclosed that the social media outrage against Maryam Shetty’s appointment led to her removal and that he and President Tinubu did not know how her name entered the list.

Recall that Maryam Shetty was removed by President Tinubu, replaced by Mariya Mahmoud Mairiga Bunkure, a former commissioner for Higher Education.

Ganduje said Shetty was dropped because people questioned her suitability and that the criticism drew the attention of President Tinubu.

“President asked whether I had nominated Maryam Shetty. I said no. He asked how then her name appeared on the list. I told him I had no idea whatsoever.

Niger: Customs CG puts officers at Benin, Cameroon borders on red alert

Bashir Adeniyi, acting Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, has put officers and men of the service manning the Benin Republic, Cameroon and other borders on a red alert following the Nigeria-Niger border closure.

He said the closure of the Nigeria-Niger border is 100 percent. He called on customs operatives manning those borders to be 100 percent alert and vigilant. He also urge them to wage war against any attempt to jeopardise national security.

He said criminal in an attempt to break or smuggle arms into Niger may explore other land borders like that of Benin Republic and Cameron, he said therefore, they are aware of the situation in the northern neighbour, Republic of Niger.

