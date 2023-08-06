Today’s Headlines: We’ve Done Our Calculation Well, Tinubu Won’t Be on Ballot, LP Claims, Kogi, Imo, Bayelsa Polls: We Learnt Lessons in 2023 General Election, Says INEC

We’ve Done Our Calculation Well, Tinubu Won’t Be on Ballot, LP Claims

The Obi-Datti Campaign Organisation yesterday declared that with the damning evidence before the Presidential Election Petition Court (PREPEC) in Abuja against President Bola Tinubu, he would not participate in the rerun election should the poll be annulled.Also, the Special Assistant on Public Communication to Atiku Abubakar, Mr. Phrank Shaibu, said that there is palpable fear in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on the likelihood of the court upturning the election of President Tinubu.

Spokesperson and Head of Media of the organisation, Mr. Diran Onifade, told THISDAY yesterday that President Tinubu’s legal team did not only mislead him but also effortlessly tried to hoodwink the Justice Haruna Tsammani-led five-man panel.President Tinubu had last Tuesday appealed to the justices of the PREPEC to exclude the presidential candidate of the LP, Mr. Peter Obi, and his party in the event of any rerun presidential election, claiming that only he and the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, are constitutionally qualified to recontest the rerun election.

Tinubu, through his lawyer, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), and the counsel to the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), had argued that should the justices of the court void the February 25, 2023, presidential election, Obi and his party should not be allowed to re-contest.Olanipekun had while arguing his final written address, declared that Obi should not be allowed to participate in the rerun election because he came third in the race.But the LP described the claim by Tinubu’s lawyers as an attempt to foist his position on the panel of justices, adding that if there would be any rerun, Tinubu would not be on the ballot based on the evidence before the PREPEC.

Kogi, Imo, Bayelsa Polls: We Learnt Lessons in 2023 General Election, Says INEC

Ahead of the forthcoming governorship elections in Kogi, Imo, and Bayelsa states, the National Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, has stated that the commission learnt some lessons from the 2023 general election and promised that there would be an improvement in the upcoming gubernatorial polls.

He added that the commission was satisfied with the feedback it got during the 2023 post-election review organised by the electoral body.Speaking during the conclusion of the three days’ reviews on the 2023 elections in Lagos, the INEC boss assured that most of the issues raised and recommendations made to improve the nation’s elections would be tested in the forthcoming polls in Kogi, Imo, and Bayelsa states.Yakubu said: “We promised Nigerians that we were going to hold the election review meeting and conclude it within one month.

Ministerial screening: Why I’m competent to be minister – Tijani

A ministerial nominee, Bosun Tijani, has justified his nomination by President Bola Tinubu, clarifying that “I have no father or mother. I have no political godfather too. I appreciate being nominated on merit and the work that I have done.”

Tijani made this known while answering questions thrown at him by members of the Red Chamber during his ministerial screening on Saturday and monitored by our Correspondent.

In his remarks, Bosun appreciated President Bola Tinubu for nominating him to serve in a “crucial capacity”.

Rolling out his credentials, the nominee said his journey into public service was driven by a deep-rooted passion “for our great nation and an unyielding commitment to its progress”.

He said, “Throughout my career, I have been privileged to witness ﬁrsthand the untapped potential and boundless possibilities that Nigeria holds. However, I am also acutely aware of the challenges that lie ahead, and it is with a sense of purpose and determination that I present myself before you today.

“Academically, I hold a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from the University of Jos; Master’s degree in Information Systems and Management from Warwick Business School; a Doctorate degree in Innovation and Economic Development from the University of Leicester.

“I have also attended several executive and professional courses in Innovation, Leadership, and Economic Development from institutions such as the Harvard Kennedy School of Government, Stanford University, and the African Leadership Institute.

Sudan returnees beg Nigerian varsities for admission

Nigerian students who were evacuated from war-torn Sudan have lamented the tedious processes of getting admitted into Nigerian universities.

Recall that a total of 2,518 stranded Nigerians were evacuated from Sudan in May 2023.

On June 7, 2023, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board unveiled modalities for the absorption of Nigerian students returning from war-torn countries, including Sudan, into tertiary institutions.

The JAMB Registrar, Ishaq Oloyede, said the procedures for emergency transfers of returning students required each of them to do a retroactive registration with the Ministry of Education.

However, speaking with Sunday PUNCH, some of the students explained that they had yet to get admitted into their selected Nigerian university, stating that the process had been a herculean task.

A former student, and President of the Jigawa State Students’ Association in Sudan, Umar Abubakar, complained that most of his documents were still in Sudan, adding that getting clearance from the Ministry of Education was very stressful.

Abubakar lamented, “I have yet to get admission. I need to follow the protocols set by JAMB. I will need to travel down to Abuja from Kano. Most of us left our school certificates in Sudan.

