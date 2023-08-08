Today’s Headlines: We‘ve been ensuring peace, stability in Niger Delta – PAP, FG withdraws contempt proceedings against Organised Labour.

We‘ve been ensuring peace, stability in Niger Delta – PAP

According to Vanguard news, The Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, has threatened to sue those who have chosen to defame the PAP and its Interim Administrator, Major General Barry Ndiomu (rtd).

PAP, in a statement by its Senior Assistant on Media, Freston Akpor, also cautioned the media to be alert in reporting press releases, briefing of individuals or groups that have sworn to defame others especially the Amnesty Programme, adding that media houses could be caught also in the web of possible litigations.

The statement was reacting to a press conference held by one Iko urging anti graft and related agencies to investigate the PAP over alleged corruption and imputing fraud in the disbursement of funds to the PAP Cooperative.

Iko had among other issues alleged that “some members of the staff in the office are receiving huge amounts for welfare for monthly running cost”.

Reacting, Akpor said, “The monies mentioned are clearly a figment of the imagination of the newsmaker who intends to use the media to achieve malicious ends only known to him.

FG withdraws contempt proceedings against Organised Labour.

According to Vanguard news, The Federal Government says it has withdrawn the contempt of court proceedings against organised labour for embarking on a nationwide protest.

This is contained in a letter addressed to the lead counsel to the NLC, Falana and Falana’s Chambers and obtained by the Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja.

The letter dated Aug. 7 to Falana’s Chambers was signed by the Solicitor General of the Federation, Mrs B.E. Jeddy-Agba.

NAN reports that the Federal Ministry of Justice had through the National Industrial Court (NICN) issued the leadership of organised labour summons on contempt of court for embarking on the protest.

NAN also recalls that organised labour had threatened to embark on a nation-wide strike from Aug. 14, if the Federal Government failed to withdraw its contempt of court charges.

Organised Labour had embarked on mass protest over anti-poor policies of government,especially the removal of subsidy that had brought untold hardship to Nigerians.

Retain Waldrum, fans urge NFF.

According to Punch news, Nigerian football fans have asked the Nigeria Football Federation to retain Super Falcons coach Randy Waldrum regardless of the American’s reported soured relationship with the federation, after he led the team to the round of 16 of the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The Falcons bowed out of the tournament on Monday, losing 4-2 on penalties against 10-woman England after playing out a goalless draw in 120 minutes in Brisbane. He also expressed his interest to stay with the Falcons after the game.

“I am proud of my team. I want to stay with this team and continue working towards the Olympics. But that is not a matter for me to decide,” Waldrum said during his post-match interview.

Waldrum was appointed as Falcons coach in 2020 and led the team to the 2022 Women’s African Cup of Nations and the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

After three years in charge, his relationship with his employers became frosty during preparations for the Women’s World Cup, with the coach reportedly denied his preferred assistant to the Mundial.

The American, who was only paid just seven months of his 14 months unpaid salary on the eve of the trip to Australia, questioned the federation over the $960,000 World Cup handed the federation by FIFA.

Seplat gas revenue grows to $63.7m.

According to Punch news, Indigenous energy company, Seplat Energy Plc, grew its gas revenue by 10.21 per cent to $63.7m in the first half of 2023 compared to $57.8m recorded in the same period in 2022.

A statement released by the group on Monday stated that the appreciation in gas revenue was on the back of increased gas prices that was realised and a rise in sales volume.

Within the period under consideration, the average realised gas price rose by 4.4 per cent to $2.87/Mscf, while gas production saw a moderate 1.4 per cent increase to 21.6 Bscf compared to 21.3 Bscf in the first half of 2022.

The average realised gas price improvement reflects the impact of upward gas price revisions implemented in the period, Seplat Energy said in a recent breakdown of performance for its business operations.

In its outlook for the remaining part of the year, Seplat Energy said, “Our group production performance has improved in 2023, thanks to greater uptime on OML 40 and reduced losses on our Western Asset. We maintain our 2023 guidance range at 45,000-55,000 bpd, which we are confident of meeting, given year-to-date production and the expected benefit of new well stock as it becomes available in the latter part of the year.

Photo Credit: Google.

Babanee419 (

)