Today’s Headlines: We’re Tired Of Sit-At-Home—Enugu Residents; Why Violence Is On The Rise—Obi

We’re Tired Of Sit-at-home—Enugu Residents

Photos Credits: Vanguard paper

Residents across Enugu State have cried out to the governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, for help over the continuous declaration and enforcement of the illegal sit-at-home order by a faction of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) led by Simon Ekpa.

The residents, who spoke to newsmen at different locations in the state when a civil society group, Coalition for the Advancement of Good Governance (CAGG) led by Comrade Nduka Festus, went round the state to sensitize and also sound out the people on the negative impacts of sit-at-home on them, said they were tired of the protracted sit-at-home order.

The people, who rued their losses, lamented that the sit-at-home was inflicting unimaginable pains, hardships and hunger on them.

At Abakpa market, Mrs., Beatrice Onyinye, a trader, recounted the ordeal she was facing in her business as a result of the sit-at-home. She said that school fees had oiled up while she was also unable to pay the rent for her shop since the illegal sit-at-home order was declared.

Why insecurity, violence is on the rise-Obi

Photo Credit: Sun Nigeria

Mr. Peter Obi, the Labour Party Presidential Candidate in the 2023 general elections has identified growing poverty and hopelessness among Nigerians particularly the youths as the reason for the rising insecurity and armed violence in Nigeria.

In addition to that, he pointed out the poor investment in education sector, which could have empowered the people with knowledge to be independent and confidence, and skills to compete in global community that’s being driven by technology.

He, however, suggested that increased education and empowerment opportunities for Nigerians, particularly the youths that constitute the larger population would go long a long way in discouraging armed violence and other restiveness.

Bayelsa: Diri warns troublemakers in Nembe kingdom

Photo credit: Punch papers

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, has warned those fomenting trouble and beating the drums of war in Opu-Nembe in Nembe Local Government Area of the state to desist forthwith or face the wrath of the law.

Speaking in Government House, Yenagoa, when members of the Nembe Se Congress paid him a courtesy visit on Friday, Diri stated that government will not fold its arms and watch a few individuals disturb the peace of the Nembe kingdom, particularly in the Bassambiri community.

The governor in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Daniel Alabrah, on Saturday, expressed displeasure over the actions of a few people fomenting trouble yet playing the victim.

He stated that the government would take appropriate action against anyone found wanting, irrespective of their status.

Oyo demolishes illegal structures, counsels residents

Photo Credit: Punch papers

The Oyo State Government has demolished some structures in the Omololu Olunloyo Government Reservation Area, Ring Road, Adeoyo, Ibadan, over illegal acquisition of land, unlawful entry and non-compliance with physical planning rules and regulations.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Land, Housing and Urban Development, Mofoluke Adebiyi, who led the state team to the area, said the exercise was to restore sanity to land use management, urban and physical planning and development in the state.

A statement by the Director of Press and Public Relations, Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism, Rotimi Babalola, on Friday, said the demolition was extended to Aquatech College of Agriculture and Technology, Ibadan, as the owner engaged in leasing of government land without approval.

Adebiyi revealed that the land in question was acquired by the government of the old Western Region for the construction of the Adeoyo Hospital Ring Road, adding that the traditional owners were duly compensated during the period.

Photo credit || Google

avage (

)