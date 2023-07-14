Today’s Headlines: We’re Taking Back Our Country—Tinubu, LP Calls For Yakubu’s Suspension

Enough Is Enough, We’re Taking Back Our Country—Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has assured women in the country that his administration is committed to ensuring that Nigeria is retrieved from the vested interests that have stifled her development.

He also assured the women that issues of security, healthcare system and industrialization would be top on priorities of his administration.

President Tinubu spoke on Thursday at the State House when he received in audience the All Progressives Congress Women Leaders in the 36 States and Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, led by the APC National Woman Leader, Dr. Betta Edu.

The President declared that his administration was already implementing many policies and programmes that would positively impact the citizens.

LP Calls For Yakubu’s Suspension

Labour Party (LP) has called for the probe of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and suspension of INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

Addressing reporters at the national headquarters of the party in Abuja, on Thursday, Akin Osuntokun, Director-General of the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Organisation, called for the commencement of forensic financial investigation into the expenditure of budgeted disbursements and donors’ funds received by INEC, especially the N300bn appropriated from the national purse, as well as other funds and materials, received from international donor agencies.

Osuntokun said, “While the position of INEC Chairman is constitutionally guaranteed and cannot be removed, but same attitude applied to Emefiele (suspended CBN Governor) should be applied to Yakubu because INEC has done a lot of damages that merit him being sanctioned.

“Ideally somebody that committed the kind of gross abuse of office like INEC Chairman should resigned, but we are in Nigeria. That of EFCC and CBN remain a selective approach and there should be justice with INEC wrongdoing which has consequences for the wellbeing of the nation.”

Professor Soyinka Remains A Source Of Inspiration, Says Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has poured encomiums on Nobel Laureate and elder statesman, Prof. Wole Soyinka, on his 89th birthday, describing him as a veritable source of support, inspiration and encouragement.

Tinubu’s praises for the Laureate was contained in a statement on Thursday by his spokesman, Dele Alake.

The President, who called Professor Soyinka a brother and comrade in the struggle for the restoration and entrenchment of democracy and good governance in Nigeria, commended him for his immense contributions to the country’s development.

“Today, I celebrate Nobel Laureate, elder statesman and pro-democracy activist, Prof. Wole Soyinka, on his attainment of 89.

“Renowned playwright, poet, novelist, Professor Wole Soyinka has done a lot for Nigeria. In the literary world, he remains a giant, an Iroko. Importantly, his contributions to the struggle for the restoration and institutionalization of democracy and good governance in Nigeria are indelible.

Court Denies Nnamdi Kanu’s Request To Wear Igbo Attire In Custody Of Nigeria Secret Police, DSS

A Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed a fundamental rights enforcement suit filed by Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) against the Department of State Services (DSS).

Justice James Omotosho on Thursday held that the IPOB leader’s application lacks merit and was therefore refused.

The court rejected Kanu’s request to wear Igbo attire, saying denying him the opportunity to wear such attire does not amount to a violation of human rights as alleged by the IPOB leader, according to the Agency Of Nigeria.

