Today’s Headlines: We’re ready to spoil your show NNPP tells APC, PDP, Atiku will stop borrowing-PDP

2023: We’re ready to spoil your show, NNPP tells APC, PDP

National chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Professor Ahmed Rufai Alkali, has urged the electorate to go to the polls on Saturday and elect candidates of sound mind and physical fitness.

Speaking with journalists at his party national secretariat, Professor Alkali said Nigerians should look in the direction of his party presidential candidate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso for the exalted seat of President and Muhammadu Buhari successor.

Reacting to speculation of alleged ongoing discussion between Kwankwaso and People’s Democratic Party candidate, Atiku Abubakar, the NNPP Chair said it was a mere rumour.

He declared that with the gale of defection from the PDP to the NNPP, the main opposition party no longer exists in Kano state and some states in the North West.

He said the two-term Kano state governor was indifferent to the accusation that he was playing a spoiler role to frustrate the chances of Atiku Abubakar in the North West.

He maintained that the NNPP candidate has no reason to step down for anybody, describing him as the most qualified among all the other candidates.

“We are ready to spoil their show of holding Nigeria down. We want to spoil it for them by winning the election and giving the country a new lease on life. The two leading parties, the PDP and the All Progressives Congress (APC) never thought that a day like this will come when credible alternatives will be presented to Nigerians to choose fGoogle.

Atiku will stop borrowing, says PDP PCC

The Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council has said that the party’s candidate, Atiku Abubakar, will not be asking for debt forgiveness from foreign countries if elected.

It said Atiku would rather ensure that the repayment terms and interest rates are in line with global terms.

It also promised that the former Vice President will stop borrowing.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday in Abuja, the council’s Director of Voter Intelligence and Strategy, Osita Chidoka, said, “We are not asking them to forgive our debt, we are asking them to make sure that our repayment terms and our interest rates are in safe and global terms and we will be able to make sure that we fulfil those obligations as of when due.

“Nigeria needs that person that will reintroduce sensible economic policies, so the first thing we will do about our debts is when you are in a hole, you stop digging so we will stop digging, we will stop borrowing to start with and stopping borrowing means that we are going to review our economic revenue profile and make sure that the government expenditure is not on the wrong priority.”

Like MKO, Tinubu Will Win In North—SWAGA

The National Chairman, South-West Agenda for Asiwaju, Adedayo Adeyeye, said on Wednesday that the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, will record landslide victory in Saturday’s election.

Adeyeye, who said all indices pointed towards overwhelming votes for the APC candidate in the presidential election, said, “I am expecting a peaceful and orderly election, and the result will be declared. Asiwaju’s victory is assured, and it will be on the first ballot.”

The SWAGA boss, who spoke with journalists in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, expressed confidence that Tinubu would win in all the APC-controlled states and as well in others where the populace saw reason to elect him President.

You Must ‘Pepper’ My Opponents On Saturday—Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has urged Rivers voters to defeat his political opponents during the presidential election on Saturday, 25th of February 2023.

Wike, who is against his party’s presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar, maintained that the expected outcome on Saturday will seal his triumph over them and make Rivers people happier.

Governor Wike spoke at Wakama Junction, where he inaugurated the Ogu-Ekporo-Kpogor-Wakama Road on Wednesday.

