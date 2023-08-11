Today’s Headlines: We’re Not Working With Dokubo Private Soldiers-Army, US Backs ECOWAS Decision In Niger

We Are Not Working With Dokubo’s Private Soldiers—Army

The Nigerian Army has distanced itself from the security outfit assembled by former Niger Delta militant leader, Mujahid Asari-Dokubo.

The Army said it was not in collaboration with Dokubo’s private military company.

Recently, Dokubo had a private military company that was engaged by the government to work alongside the military in some states.

However, the Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, said the veracity of Dokubo’s claim could only be ascertained by the relevant agency statutorily mandated to license such outfits.

In a statement, Nwachukwu said the Nigerian Army had never conducted any operation with Dokubo’s private company

US Backs ECOWAS Decision In Niger, To Hold Coup Leaders Accountable For Safety Of Ousted President, Family

The United States says it will hold the Niger military junta accountable for the safety and security of ousted President Mohamed Bazoum, his family, and detained members of his government.

This is contained in a statement the U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, issued on Thursday, shortly after the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) ordered a standby of force for intervention in Niger if the military junta did not restore constitutionally elected President Bazoum to power.

In the statement titled: “ECOWAS Call for Restoration of Constitutional Order in the Republic of Niger,” the United States commended the regional bloc for its determination to explore all options for the peaceful resolution of the crisis.

“The United States joins the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in calling for the restoration of constitutional order in Niger. The United States appreciates the determination of ECOWAS to explore all options for the peaceful resolution of the crisis.”

Niger: US, UN Worried Over Deposed President’s Health.

The US and UN are concerned about the health and safety of Niger’s President Mohamed Bazoum, who has spent more than two weeks under house arrest.

“We are greatly worried about his health and his personal safety and the personal safety of his family,” a US State Department spokesman said.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was concerned about the reportedly “deplorable living conditions” Mr. Bazoum and his family were in.Earlier, his party said they were being detained under “cruel” and “inhumane” conditions, Reuters news agency reported.

Since then, a military junta has ruled Niger while Mr. Bazoum has been kept in the presidential palace. Members of the junta have made no comments about the ousted leader’s condition. On Tuesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Mr Bazoum and assured him of the US’s ongoing support, Washington said.

US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller added: “As time goes on, as he’s held in isolation, it’s a situation that is of growing concern to us.”

Mr. Bazoum’s political party, PNDS-Tarayya, claimed in a statement that Mr. Bazoum and his family had no access to running water, electricity, fresh goods, or doctors.

Niger: If we don’t do it, no one will – Tinubu declares as ECOWAS orders standby force.

President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria has said the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is committed to ensuring democracy returns to Niger Republic.

Tinubu stated this while delivering his closing remarks at the second ECOWAS extraordinary summit held in Abuja on Thursday.

Top on the agenda was the political impasse in the land-locked country, after the military junta defied the ECOWAS deadline to reinstate President Mohamed Bazoum.cAfter the deliberations, the bloc resolved to deploy standby military troops to restore constitutional order in Niger.

“We have exhibited great membership, dedication and patriotism and have recognised the danger facing our dear neighbour, Niger,” Tinubu, who is the ECOWAS chairperson, said.

“All is not lost yet. The outcome of this summit is a testament to the power of collaboration and unity. We have reaffirmed our commitment to the people of Niger and the progress of the entire ECOWAS community.

