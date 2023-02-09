Today’s Headlines: We’re Not Interested In Your Stadium- Atiku To Wike, Wike Gives Tinubu Free Venue For His Rally

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

We’re No Longer Interested In Your Stadium – Atiku Abubakar Lambasts Rivers Governor, Wike

The Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has said he is no longer interested in using the Adokiye Amesiamaka Stadium, Igwurita-Ali, Port Harcourt, for its presidential campaign rally in Rivers State.

The Atiku campaign council lambasted Governor Nyesom Wike, saying the governor could not be trusted, adding that “he wrote to us formally cancelling the approval. We also expect Governor Wike to write and not just stand on a podium during campaign and make statements that depict a very high-level of instability.”

The rejection followed volte-face of Wike, which had earlier withdrawn the approval to use the stadium.

SaharaReporters reported on February 1, 2023 that Governor Wike’s administration had withdrawn the initial approval of February 11.

It had been reported that the Rivers State sports commissioner, Chris Green, in a circular issued on January 31, explained that the decision was taken because of their discovery that the PDP was in alliance with some members of the All Progressives Congress in the state.

Wike Give Tinubu Free Venue For His Campaign Rally In Rivers

Against every insinuation, the Rivers State Governor , Nyesom Wike has approved the State owned Yakubu Gowon Stadium, in Port Harcourt, the state capital as venue for the campaign rally of APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

The rally is slated to hold on 15th of February, 2023.

Rivers State Coordinator of Bola Ahmed Bola Tinubu Campaign Organization and member of the presidential campaign council, APC PCC, in Rivers State, Chief Tony Okocha who spoke to Journalists in Port Harcourt on Wednesday said all arrangements have been put in place to ensure a hitch free campaign rally for the APC presidential candidate.

Okocha said that governor Wike out of his magnanimity approved the use of the Stadium without collecting the required fees of N5m from the party.

Nigerian Police Launch Manhunt For Herdsmen Who Invaded Enugu Community, Killed 70-Year-Old Resident

The Enugu State Command of the Nigeria Police Force has launched a manhunt for the suspected Fulani herdsmen who invaded Ugboanyim-Aniyi community in Amagunze, Nkanu East local government of the state, killing one resident and injuring another.

SaharaReporters reported on Tuesday that suspected herdsmen invaded the community and attacked two siblings, killing one and leaving the other seriously injured.

Confirming the attack, the Enugu Command’s spokesman, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, said a manhunt of the assailant(s) had begun and investigations had also been launched into the attack.

Ndukwe said that the assailants killed a 70-year old Ani Nwaogbu (male), from suspected machete cuts, even as he insisted that the assailants were yet to be identified.

Immigration seizes 6,216 PVCs, national ID cards from migrants

The Nigeria Immigration Service, NIS, has seized a total of 6,216 national identity cards and voter cards from some migrants in 21 border states across the country.

The Comptroller General of Immigrations (CGI), Isa Jere, disclosed this on Wednesday at a retreat for top management staff of the Service, in Abuja.

Jere said that 3,823 national identity cards and 2,393 voter cards unlawfully possessed by migrants were confiscated.

The vital documents, according to him, were intercepted in Nasarawa, Kebbi, Sokoto, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Kogi, Yobe, Kwara, Taraba, Plateau, Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Zamfara, Jigawa, Edo, Bauchi, Niger, and three other states.

Jere said that the cards were seized in ongoing operations to ensure that migrants from neighbouring countries did not participate in the forthcoming general elections.

Ondo APC suspends campaign over fuel, cash scarcity

The Ondo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC on Wednesday, ordered the immediate suspension of its campaign activities in the state over the current scarcity of fuel and the newly redesigned naira notes.

Mr Ade Adetimehin, the state chairman of the party in a statement explained that the decision was in solidarity with residents of the state.

“The party has, therefore, directed Chairmen, and Director-Generals at all levels, within the chapter, to suspend rallies, in sympathy with our people,” Adetimehin said.

The chairman expressed regrets that the country was experiencing an unusual shortage of petrol and scarcity of the new naira notes, a few weeks to “an all-important general election.”

He argued that the people of the state had the right to be angry, and express the same over the unfortunate development but urged them to do so as “patriots that believed in a better tomorrow.”

Ekweremadu: Assist Sonia get kidney transplant, ex-minister begs FG

A former Minister of Ation, Osita Chidoka, has urged the Federal Government to intervene in the alleged organ harvesting case of former lawmaker Ike Ekweremadu in the United Kingdom.

Chidoka, who decried the refusal of the UK government to allow Ekweremadu’s daughter, Sonia, to get a kidney transplant and save her life while the suit continued, begged the federal government to intervene, adding that Sonia had a right to life.

Chidoka made this appeal in a statement he posted to his Instagram page on Wednesday.

The ex-minister, who said he had known the ex-lawmaker for the past 30 years, stated that he witnessed the Monday proceeding of the suit against Ekweremadu and his family in London.

