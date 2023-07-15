Today’s Headlines: We’re Hired To Kill Apostle Suleman–Suspect, We Lose Over N10bn Every Monday–Mbah

Convoy Attack: We’re Hired To Kill Apostle Suleman – Suspect

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF), has arrested Yusuf Ismael Isah, a 32-year-old man from Okene, Kogi State, for attacking the convoy of fiery cleric, Apostle Johnson Suleman.

The cleric, who is the founder of Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Auchi, was attacked on October 21, 2022 on Benin-Auchi Road, wherein six people, including three police personnel were murdered.

The suspect was arrested following an investigation by the operatives of FIB-IRT who were on the trail of the assailants.

Two members of the seven-man gang were gunned down in separate encounters with the police and the other four are at large.

The suspect confessed to journalists that he joined the vicious gang in 2021 after he was freed from Olokuta Correctional Centre where he was on remand since 2019 for alleged involvement in armed robbery.

He said the instruction given by their leader (still at large) was to assassinate Apostle Suleman but he was lucky to have escaped.

He however, insisted that he didn’t know the person that ordered the assassination of Suleman.

The suspect also said the group specialises in kidnapping for ransom and have carried out about four kidnapping operations between 2021 and 2023, including the attack on the convoy of the Apostle, before the gang was eventually busted by the Police.

We Lose Over N10bn Every Monday – Gov Mbah

The Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, says the sit-at-home enforced by a faction of the Indigenous People of Biafra in the South-East is causing the state to lose over N10 billion every Monday.

The governor made this disclosure on Thursday in Enugu at a meeting with the Presidents-General (PGs) of all the autonomous communities in the state.

He said the financial loss is recorded due to economic activities that are prevented from happening every Monday due to the illegal sit-at-home order.

“It’s important for us to understand the connection between poverty and this so-called sit-at-home. Each Monday that we sit at home, we lose over N10bn naira from the economic activity that ought to have happened here in our state,” Mbah said.

8 Boko Haram Fighters Surrendered To Troops

The outgoing Theatre Commander of the Joint Task Force in the North East, tion HADIN KAI, Major General I.S Ali, has said eight Boko Haram fighters surrendered to troops on Wednesday.

Ali, who disclosed this while handing over the theatre operation to Maj Gen Gold Chibuisi, said more than 100,000 insurgents and their families had surrendered so far in the North East.

He said, “Just yesterday (Wednesday) eight of them came out with their rifles.”

He explained that the theatre within six months of his leadership had undertaken several operations that recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from Ukuba in Sambisa Forest.

Ali expressed optimism that the Boko Haram crisis would end very soon, while advising the troops not to rest or give the terrorists a chance to recuperate, reorganise and start carrying out attacks, saying, “We are almost there, so let’s maintain the momentum.”

The incoming commander assured that he would put in his best and continue to solicit the support of stakeholders to sustain the tempo of the operation.

South-east governors, Igbo leaders to meet Tinubu over insecurity – Gov Uzodinma

South-east governors and other Igbo leaders are set to meet President Bola Tinubu over rising insecurity in the region, Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State said on Thursday.

Mr Uzodinma disclosed this while speaking with reporters shortly after meeting with Mr Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The governor recalled that he and other governors from the five states in the South-east and the leadership of the Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, had resolved to meet with the president over the insecurity in the region.

He explained that he was at the Presidential Villa to secure an appointment for the meeting between the South-east leaders and Mr Tinubu.

“My visit has to do with the security situation in the country. The South-eastern part of the country, of course, you are aware, has been bedevilled with this high level of security ranging from banditry, kidnapping activities of unknown gunmen,” he said.

Mr Uzodinma regretted that the insecurity in the region had persisted despite resources and community efforts invested to quell the situation.

The governor said the leaders would request the president to support them in addressing the insecurity in the region.

At the meeting, the Igbo leaders are expected to continue their demand for the release of Nnamdi Kanu, the separatist leader who is being prosecuted by the federal government for treason.

