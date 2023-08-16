Today’s Headlines: We’re coming out with blueprint to increase membership of APC – Ganduje; Five kidnapped in Ebonyi community

We’re coming out with blueprint to increase membership of APC – Ganduje

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Ganduje, has said that the leadership of the party will come out with a blueprint to increase the membership of the party.

Ganduje disclosed this Wednesday after a closed-door meeting with the immediate past Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike.

He added that the visit of the immediate past Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike to his residence on Monday in Abuja was not about his rumoured defection to the ruling party.

The chairman, however, admitted that the defection of a politician like Wike to the ruling party would improve the chances of the party in 2027.

Five kidnapped in Ebonyi community

No fewer than five persons have been reportedly kidnapped by yet-to-be-identified gunmen, in Ebonyi State.

The incident, The PUNCH learnt took place at about 5:30 pm on Tuesday along the ever busy Mile 2 axis of the Ishiagu/Okigwe express road, Ebonyi State.

The victims were said to be returning home from Enugu Airport with an airport taxi (Sienna bus) with reg/no. KWL 941 PD before they were kidnapped at the Mile 2 area, Ishiagu, in the Ivo Local Government Area of the state and taken into the nearby bush by their assailants.

A community source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, gave the names of the victims as one 41-year-old Ajah Chibuzor; his wife; their 12-year-old daughter; and the airport driver.

The source further revealed that the hoodlums, while taking the victims into the bush, ran into a farmer on his farm and also abducted him.

He stated that the vehicle conveying the victims was abandoned at the scene of the incident, but was later recovered and taken to Ishiagu Police Station.

Niger Coup: ISWAP Migrating From Sahel To Lake Chad, North West

A large group of ISWAP are moving out of their base in the Sahel and Niger Republic to the fringes of Lake Chad and North West, a top security source told Daily Trust on Tuesday.

According to military insiders, the terror group, moving with sophisticated weapons, are fleeing the possible ECOWAS military intervention and border closure in the Niger Republic.

“The top ISWAP fighters and their foot soldiers have started moving from their base in the Sahel/Niger down to Nigeria, resettling in Kukawa, Abadam, Gaidam and Guzamala areas of the Lake Chad region.

“Also, Northwest states of Katsina, Kaduna, Zamfara and Sokoto have started experiencing an exodus of ISWAP fighters from Niger Republic,” he said.

Two military sources said the situation started exacerbating after the coup leader in the Niger Republic allegedly pulled out of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF).

“This has begun to pose a serious security threat to the stabilisation of the Lake Chad region.

“We are monitoring the situations in the Lake Chad region, I can tell you that there is a massive movement of ISWAP top fighters from the Sahel region into Lake Chad. Lately, Katsina, Zamfara and Yobe state are not left out.

Imo Committee Indicts Okorocha

A former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, was on Tuesday indicted by the committee set up by the Imo State Government for the recovery of land belonging to the Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education, Owerri.

The committee said Okorocha used brute force to dispose of the college of its land.

In the report signed by the chairman, Prof Vitalis Orikeze Ajumbe, and the secretary, B F Anyanwu, and submitted to Governor Hope Uzodimma, the committee recommended the recovery of the Shell Camp land from Okorocha and his associates within six months and hand the same over to the institution.

