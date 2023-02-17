Today’s Headlines: We’ll Use Our PVCs To Pepper Them-Wike Challenge Atiku, Ex-minister Chief Mbazulike Amechi Buried

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

We’ll use our PVCs to pepper them’ – Wike tackles Atiku again.

Rivers governor, Nyesom Wike has said members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the State are only working towards winning elections for the governorship, state and national assembly candidates and care less about the fortunes of the party at the presidential level.

Wike’s statement, obviously directed at the party’s presidential candidate in the February 25 election, Atiku Abubakar, was made on Thursday at the PDP campaign flag-off rally at Tai Local Government Area of Rivers State

You know PDP in Rivers State is the only party. I don’t know what they are doing in Abuja. But we, we are members of PDP Rivers State and we will do what is good for the interest of Rivers State.

“Anybody who has no interest about Rivers State, we too, we will not have his interest. In politics, if you do for me, I’ll do for you. If you love me, I love you, if you fall for me, I will fall for you.”

But, governor Wike insisted that despite the threat, the focus of Rivers PDP is to ensure that the electorate use their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to teach a lesson to those who think they can undermine the State.

Ex-minister Amechi buried.

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), on Thursday, described a First Republic aviation minister, the late Chief Mbazulike Amechi, as a man who believed in one indivisible and united Nigeria.

He said Amechi’s frankness, wisdom, honesty, courage should be emulated by all Nigerians, adding that the memories of the deceased would always cherished.

Buhari, represented by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, said this at the burial of the ex-minister in Anambra State on Thursday.

The elder statesman died on November 1, 2022.Also speaking in his personal capacity, Ngige said the late Amechi was one of the “three wise men” who supported and encouraged him when he (Ngige) was governor of Anambra State and was confronted with federal forces.

Outright win in 17 states’ — new poll predicts victory for Tinubu.

A new poll has favoured Bola Tinubu, standard-bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to win the presidential election.

The Nigerian Human Rights Community (NHRC), which conducted the poll, said it was based on information obtained from 19,365 people as of January.

Aside from Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) are considered to be leading candidates.

Speaking on Wednesday at a media briefing in Lagos, Taiwo Adeleye, secretary-general of the NHRC, said 7,940 (41%) of the people interviewed in the 774 LGAs of the 36 states and the federal capital territory (FCT) preferred Tinubu.

The secretary-general also said 5,035 (26%) preferred Abubakar; 4,067 (21%) supported Obi, and 1,743 (9%) rooted for Kwankwaso.

“The NHRC poll revealed that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, holds a magnificent lead and is on course to win the 2023 general election,” Adeleye said.

Govs, hate speech, extremism among threats to polls – IG.

With about one week to the presidential election, the Nigeria Police Force, on Thursday, said it would deploy 310,973 of its personnel to the over 176,846 polling units nationwide for the exercises holding on February 25 and March 11.

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, who disclosed this in Abuja on Thursday, however, noted that “as much as the Nigeria police has perfected plans to engender a peaceful electoral process the following have been identified as possible challenges: hate speeches, political intolerance and extremism as well as anti-democratic conduct of some state governors and other strategic political actors which could inflame the political space.”

The police helmsman spoke at the 66th session of the State House ministerial briefing organised by the Presidential Communications Team at the Aso Rock Villa.

